Since its origins in the early 1990s, the Greene County-based 411 Industries, LLC, has dramatically grown and evolved into a company with two manufacturing facilities and three businesses.
The name “411” was derived from company’s original location on the Old Newport Highway, where operations first began as a tobacco greenhouse.
In the mid-1990s, thanks to a partnership with Meco Corporation, the company found itself with a completely new mission: product packaging and assembly.
By 1997, the business had switched its focus entirely to subassembly and subcontracting work for other area companies around the region.
In April 2018, 411 Industries received its ISO 9001 certification, which ensured its customers that the company was adhering to a documented quality management system and guidelines. It was this quality assurance certification that paved the way for further growth and customers for the company.
Today, 411 Industries is comprised of manufacturing facilities at 1301 Old Newport Highway (Plant 1), and at the Mt. Pleasant Industrial Park at 310 T. Elmer Cox Drive (Plant 2). There is also a location at 407 Bohannon Ave. In addition to assembly, 411 now has divisions for employee placement as well as shipping, receiving and storage of products.
411 Services is a “contingent workforce placement company,” and 411 Warehouse handles “inbound and outbound shipments, storage and some logistics for multiple sites,” according to the 411’s Vice President of Business Operations Brian Hixson. Both divisions are located in the Mt. Pleasant Industrial Park within the Tevet building.
Hixson refers to the three 411 entities as a “one-stop shop” for area companies and their operational needs.
“We hire people, make products, store products, and ship products,” Hixson said.
“As a contract manufacturing company, we partner with several local companies, ranging from Morristown, Greeneville, Newport and Elizabethton,” he continued.
“Our organization is equipped with our own box trucks, and we have transportation partners for larger loads that can handle all transporting needs to and from your location,” he added.
Hixson noted that 411 also has “multiple sites for both the warehousing and the manufacturing locations, which makes us an ideal partner for many companies in terms for logistics and operations.”
He said, “We offer three phase power, air, etc., so moving operational equipment to our facility and making products is one of many specialties. If preferred, we also specialize in kitting products, shipping orders for clients, warehousing and storage, etc.”
“We are an ISO 9001 certified company and working toward an ISO 13485 certification,” he said. “411 Industries is wanting to build new lasting partnerships. We have brought manufacturing lines in from Ohio, New York, and several from Tennessee.
“In addition, we do many subassembly and kitting jobs. We feel we can be a one-stop shop for any client. We can move manufacturing equipment to our facility (we have 3 phase power and equipment), manufacture and store the products, and assist with shipping if needed, etc.,” Hixson continued.
The company currently employs around 300 workers across its three divisions, Hixson noted. He lauded the 411 work family and attributed the company’s continued success to them.
“We have a very talented group that works well as a team,” Hixson said.
At some of the locations, he noted that the company offers flexible work schedules to help support employees with certain family and childcare needs.
“Our commitment is to our partners, our community, and our work family,” the company’s website states. “When you decide on 411, you elect to build a partnership. 411 industries will work diligently to meet and exceed your expectations and ship quality product on time.”
Hixson also added, “411 is a business built on faith. We believe that God has moved and worked in our business and we give him the glory for helping us grow. We not only pray for our business, but we also pray for the people and their families within our four walls. “