Above and Beyond Quality Structures is not just the name of a business for owner Adam Milhorn. It is a motto.
No matter the shape, size, or location, Above and Beyond Quality Structures will custom build a building and deliver it to a customer’s specified location.
According to Milhorn, the goal of ABQS is to ensure that customers get exactly what they want, delivered to exactly where they want it.
“If someone wants something built upside down, we’ll do it,” Milhorn said.
Milhorn has been in the business of building sheds and small structures for the last 20 years.
He started ABQS in an old tobacco barn in Limestone six years ago, before moving the business to its current location at 390 E. Andrew Johnson Highway two years ago.
The current location, which was formerly a rollerskating rink, allows Milhorn and his team of eight workers to build four to five structures a day without having to worry about the weather.
The structures are built from scratch in the facility. The necessary lumber is cut out on site and then the structures are built, roofed, painted, and finished all in the same facility before they are delivered to customers. The entire process takes place in the same location.
According to Milhorn, those structures could take any shape.
“We’ll do anything. Custom work is what we love,” Milhorn said.
ABQS has built storage sheds of all sizes, chicken coops, hog houses, horse run-in sheds, greenhouses, dog kennels, small garages, cat houses, and tiny homes.
“We do tons of tiny homes,” Milhorn said.
The construction process at the ABQS facility is a streamlined operation with each employee filling an important role.
The construction process inside the facility is split up into four unique stations.
In the first step of the process, one dedicated employee cuts raw lumber material into specified lengths, and shapes. These pieces are then arranged in stacks. Each stack of cut lumber is enough to make one structure. These stacks then await use by one of the builders in the facility.
The next step in in the process is the construction of the floor, walls, and roof frame of the structure. This task is done in one of the three construction bays at the facility. One employee works individually in each bay, each one working on their own structure. Each employee is usually able to build one to two structures a day. In most cases, a single employee builds the structure from the ground up. Exceptions sometimes occur if the building is rather large, such as a tiny home.
After a structure is finished in one of the construction bays, it is moved to the painting bay. As the name suggests, this is where each structure is painted a specified color by request from the customer. Each structure is given two coats of paint. According to Milhorn, who does the painting himself, the facility is able to be heated in the wintertime which helps the freshly painted sheds dry.
Once a structure is painted, it moves on to the roofing bay. One employee works in the roofing bay, and puts a roof on every building that is constructed. The color of the roof can be custom chosen by the customer, as well. A roof can even be made of transparent material if requested.
The finishing touches can be put on a structure after it has a roof put on it. Milhorn hangs any doors and installs any windows a structure may require, and then the structure is ready for delivery.
Each shed from ABQS comes with a 10 year “bumper to bumper” warranty, according to Milhorn.
ABQS delivers structures to private customers as well as businesses and companies.
In the past, ABQS has delivered structures to Angus-Palm in Greeneville and to the Veterans Affairs Center in Johnson City.
ABQS has delivered structures all over East Tennessee, serving customers as far as Roan Mountain and Mountain City. Some structures have even been delivered in Western North Carolina.
The company also sells structures from a lot in Elizabethton. Milhorn says they try to keep the lot stocked with 20 structures as much as they can. According to Milhorn, 20 structures can be sold off the Elizabethton lot in two to four days.
Structures are delivered from the ABQS facility to customers on a large specialized trailer hooked to a truck. The trailer is able to rotate and tilt in order to fit structures into tight spaces.
The trailer hauls the structures to their desired location and deposits them exactly where they are wanted down to the inch.
According to Milhorn, if a structure is requested in a location that the truck cannot access then the structure will be loaded on skids and dragged to its permanent home.
ABQS has no shortage of custom orders currently, and Milhorn is looking to hire another employee to help keep up with business. Milhorn would like to keep growing ABQS. While he is able to keep a small number of sheds stocked in front of the ABQS facility, he would eventually like to have a dedicated lot in Greeneville stocked full of structures of all shapes and sizes.
So the next time you see a structure going down the road on the back of a large trailer in East Tennessee, know that the structure could be a quality structure from Greeneville.