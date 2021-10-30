Watson Leonard, president of B.T.L. Industries, will not tell you that every electrical transformer in America contains a component or two made at B.T.L.’s Greeneville plant. But he will tell you that almost all the domestically made ones do.
That includes the “single-phase” cylindrical transformers mounted on roadside power poles and also the large and more box-like “three-phase” ones standing on concrete pads outside of buildings.
Though some in the community sometimes have described the company as a manufacturer of transformers, that isn’t precisely true, according to Leonard. B.T.L. manufactures various components that go into transformers, continually shipping thousands of mostly small components out of its neatly maintained Industrial Road plant.
Those parts go into the assembly of transformers elsewhere.
Asked for a summary statement defining what B.T.L. does, Leonard said: “We are a contract manufacturer for the electrical distribution industry.”
Because the Dyersburg, Tenn., transformer plant that B.T.L. supplies is a leading manufacturer in that field, components assembled by Greeneville workers are present in transformers all across the nation and beyond.
THE TRUCKS ROLL ON
B.T.L. keeps trucks rolling along the 420 miles between Greeneville and Dyersburg week after week, carrying B.T.L. products that help keep America powered up and running.
Because the work uses and generates so many small parts, disorganization is something B.T.L. cannot afford, its management team says. Thus much effort goes into keeping the place as tidy as possible, and placing each job in its own station within the plant.
The company is a key supplier for Dyersburg-headquartered Electric Research and Manufacturing Cooperative, Inc., or ERMCO, described on its website, ermco-eci.com, as “a wholly owned subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), Little Rock, Arkansas.”
With all product lines made in the USA, ERMCO, also called ERMCO-ECI, is one of the largest producers of oil filled distribution transformers and transformer components in the United States. Incorporated in 1964, ERMCO transformer production began in January 1971.
ERMCO’s website references Greeneville, noting that ERMCO-ECI “expanded into 400,000 square feet in two buildings in Dyersburg, plus 100,000 square feet of production area in a leased facility in Greeneville, Tennessee, for its components business.” That components business is B.T.L..
“We’ve been with ECI since 1998,” Leonard said.
ORIGIN OF THE NAME
Where does the B.T.L. name come from?
It is a reference to the company founder, the late Bill Terry Leonard, a highly active community and business leader in his native Greeneville. The initials of his name made for a handy working name for a new company, and the easily remembered moniker stuck.
Terry, who passed away in the spring of this year, was the father of Bob Leonard, who worked with him in the establishing days of B.T.L. Terry also was the father of Watson Leonard, who says today that he greatly misses his father in both family and business life. He noted the personal touch that characterized his father’s approach to business and industry.
Terry Leonard’s obituary notes that he “enjoyed the wonderful relationships he built with the people he worked with at Box Pack Manufacturing, B.T.L. Industries, LMR Plastics, and Leonard Associates Manufacturing.”
Watson Leonard verified that, recalling the somber atmosphere at B.T.L. when employees learned of Terry Leonard’s passing. Many of those people had been not only Leonard’s employees, but also his close friends, the B.T.L. president said. Many of them were personally hired by Terry Leonard.
Watson’s mother, the late Kay Leonard, had the maiden name of Watson, which is where Watson’s name comes from.
Kay Leonard was, like her husband, highly active in local life. An educator, she and Terry met through a blind date while she was a student teacher in the Greeneville City School System. In later life she would chair the city’s board of education.
Watson Leonard said that Greeneville schools remain a cause that B.T.L. supports as part of its corporate citizenship, often through the GCS Education Foundation.
B.T.L. also is active in the Greene County Partnership and the United Way, and is a sponsor of the YMCA.
HOW IT BEGAN
Terry Leonard’s willingness to explore new endeavors gave him an evolving professional life and helped lead to the formation of B.T.L.
Leonard started his work career in 1963 in the clothing business, opening the Men’s Shop. Later he expanded into real estate development and manufacturing.
The senior Leonard remained active with B.T.L. until 2004, and “stepped away” from a full-time role in 2005, Watson Leonard said.
In B.T.L.’s early days, it had on-site, in addition to regular employees, several employees of GE out of North Carolina who helped ensure the product was in compliance. Today, seven on-site employees of ECI work at BTI to provide “tech support and expertise,” Leonard said.
Today B.T.L. has 65 employees, and works three shifts: first, second and weekend.
April Hawk Swatzell, whose duties include human resources at the plant, said that some employees have impressive longevity on the job. Until recently, it had three employees with more than 30 years on the job, and several with 20 or more years.
Until some recent retirements skewed the average, B.T.L. had an average employee work time of about 13 years. It still is over 11 years with the retirements factored in.
Leonard said a goal throughout B.T.L. is to build and maintain a sense of being “a team,” from the manufacturing force on up through management.
LOTS TO KEEP UP WITH
Essential to that team is a high level of orderliness and organization, simply because of the number of parts shipped out each week.
“Small breakers” are shipped out at a rate of about 2,100 per week. Another part called “operating details” also ships 2,100 per week.
“Low voltage breakers” top both of those, shipping at a rate of 13,000 a week.
All those items and others go into creating the essential modern domestic and industrial tool of the transformer.
And just what is a transformer?
Here is a good online definition from an electrical cooperative: “A transformer is an electrical apparatus that manipulates the level of voltage flowing through any point in a power grid. In a distribution system, the transformer decreases the voltage traveling through power lines to a level more suitable for residential and commercial use.”
Though squirrels may have a famously disharmonious relationship with transformers, the modern electric-powered world could not function without them and the parts that make them work, courtesy of Greeneville, Tennessee.