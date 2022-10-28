Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, the Swiss Screw and CNC lathe machines at Precision Turning Specialties spin, drill and mill to produce meticulously crafted parts for a wide range of industries.
The family operated manufacturing company, at 906 W Irish St., has been in located in Greeneville since its inception. Owner and operator Hans Peters bought the company in 2009.
According to its website the manufacturing company helps to produce parts for industries such as “aerospace, agriculture, automotive, defense, dental, electrical, electronic, food service, firearms, hydraulics, medical, paintball, racing and more.”
Originally from Delaware, Peters bought M & M Specialties (the company’s original name) from Kermit and Mike Monk in November 2009. His son Garrett Peters, who is one of three Peters sons working at Precision Turning Specialties, said the name change better reflects what they do and helps potential customers find their business.
The Peterses value the local operation of their business. Garrett spoke about how meaningful it was to have the business as a family operation.
“It feels good to build something that is a part of the family,” Garrett said.
Hans spoke about how he didn’t set out for Tennessee specifically when he was searching for companies, but that he is glad Precision Turning is located in Greeneville.
“It’s a great place,” Hans said.
If what goes into operating a parts manufacturing company may seem like a complex business, well, it is. Employees at Precision Turning, from technical machinists to quality managers, are well trained in their part of the process.
Alex Myers, programmer and machinist, has been at the company for 17 years. He started out sweeping the floors in the afternoon while attending Northeast State Community College. He has transitioned into more of a veteran role at Precision and helps newer employees learn the machines. Just a few weeks ago, as Precision Turning was getting a new parts production machine, Myers was showing Ben Douphat how to program and assemble components for new the machine.
“As my skill set grew, so did my ability to help other people. I just sort of worked my way into an entry level machinist position,” Myers said, “It just kind of grew from there. When my programming skills grew, I started quoting parts and taking on more challenging work.”
Hans Peters said he came from more of a business rather than machinist background. So during the first years of Peters owning the company, he said, he leaned on the machinists and gave them more autonomy for growth in their skills and role within various machine-driven processes at the business.
“Alex took that opportunity and ran with it. He handles all aspects of the work,” Peters said.
Myers said the best part of the job is how it is different every day. He embraces the complexity of the many roles he works in during the day.
“That’s why I’ve been here for so long. We make hundreds of thousands of different parts every year,” Myers said. “It’s always challenging, even after 17 years; it’s something new to do every day.”
The programming Myers is referring to is the program needed to set up on a CNC machine in order to accurately produce the parts given the designs from customers. The most common form of programming for CNC machines is G-Code. A simple explanation of this complex system is that the program creates paths for the tool within the machine to carve away at blocks of raw metal.
The process starts with a design that customers bring to Precision Turning. The customers send prints to the business and describe what parts they are looking for and for what operation. The next step is acquiring the materials. Precision Turning fulfills the orders by purchasing materials. Though, with global supply chain issues, this has proven a bit of a strain.
“You used to be able to buy materials one day and get it the next, but with supply chain issues, we are having to buy material well in advance,” Peters said.
Garrett Peters explains the next part of the process after acquiring the materials: “We start with a round bar stock and then we feed that into our machine, and the machine has different tools and operations, and they are able to make the parts that we see that have high precision and tight tolerances.”
The machines are programmed to design a part with the material the customer has chosen. Each part is examined by machinists and other operators. They ensure the parts meet the required specifications. The parts are of a high industry standard.
As of April 2022, Precision Turning obtained a certification through an American National Standards Institute-National Accredited Board registrar. This means the company’s quality management system meets requirements within the international standard. According to an email from quality manager Michael Owens, the purpose of Precision Turning’s quality management system is to “document the company’s business practices, ensure the expectations of its customers are consistently met, and it provides the framework to continuously improve the company’s overall performance to ensure sustainable profitability and growth.”
Each step of the process is examined for quality, as well as the parts themselves, to uphold the international standard for parts manufacturing. One of the last steps of the process is called “deburring” which is where the parts are carefully examined in a high-powered magnifying lens and scraped off (if necessary) to ensure there are no extraneous grains on any of the parts. Once fully examined and deburred, the parts are packaged and ready to be shipped.
After the parts are produced, there may be some left over material the machine did not use to make the parts, these are called “remnants.” Precision Turning sells this raw metal material to East Tennessee Iron & Metals, which comes once a week to pick up.
Over the time Hans Peters has owned the company, he said that about 80% of the customers from the original owners have stayed in partnership and that the company has added many more new customers. Peters said Precision Turning is producing four to five times more than it did back in 2009. In fact, he said the company is “financially very stable.”
As of the beginning of October, Precision Turning is breaking ground on a new 6,000-square-foot addition for manufacturing. The company is adding two new machines this year, and added three new machines last year.
Looking to the future, Peters said that he hopes Precision Turning will continue to grow and that it will continue to be family operated.
More information can be found at www.precisionturning.com or by calling 423-638-1410.