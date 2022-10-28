The Greene Technology Center is more than just a center for technology, it’s a center with resources and industry-level instruction capable of shaping the career paths of Greene County students.
Located at 1121 Hal Henard Road, GTC is a satellite campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
GTC provides classes in machine tool technology, industrial electricity, welding, health science/nursing, emergency medical services, culinary arts, cosmetology, computer technology, criminal justice, automotive service and even aviation flight.
The Greene Technology Center continued its strong partnership with local industry during the week of Oct. 7-14 as it hosted Crenlo technologies as the school’s featured employer for advanced manufacturing month. Representatives from Crenlo were at the GTC open house which took place on Oct. 6.
The technical school hosts Greene County and Greeneville City high school students from grades nine through 12.
Freshmen high school students attend classes at the center in the morning and gain experience in several entry level practicums. Once they gain experience in the first level classes and choose a field they want to pursue, they enroll in the higher level classes for the rest of their time in high school.
Greene Technology Center Assistant Principal Kim Cook gave a tour of the advanced manufacturing classrooms during the open house.
The first stop was with Elliot Gefellers, who is the machine tool technology instructor at GTC. Gefellers has industry level certifications that help prepare students to launch into the work force. Students get to use high-end industry-grade machines that carve out parts or molds from raw metals.
The example he gave for what goes on in the machine technology class was one he gives to his students: “Look at the bottom of your shoe. That mold of the sole was created in a 3-D modeling software, then you take that model and implement that into machine like we have here.”
Students learn programming and machinist technology and techniques for using CNC lathe and Swiss machines.
Gefellers said once the students get involved using the machines and learning the components, they soon find an enjoyment in the processes.
The next resource students have at Greene Technology is the welding instruction class.
The welding class is one of the advanced manufacturing classes taught at the school. No prior experience is needed to join the class as it hosts freshmen through seniors. While taking the class, students receive credits toward obtaining a certified welding accreditation via the partnership Greene Technology has with Tusculum, Northeast Community College, TCAT and Walters State Community College.
Cook pointed out how the students’ experience in the classes at GTC count toward the time needed to obtain a degree in welding from those higher education schools. Having credit built up before entering a higher education welding program means having to take fewer classes, which means saving money.
“You are saving a ton of money,” Cook said. “You are way ahead of the game.”
Gerald Austin is the welding instructor at GTC. Students get hands-on experience in welding while learning techniques and protocols from welders who have years of experience. The welding program is one of the most popular programs.
Students at Greene Technology get classroom experience as well as hands-on experience for the advanced manufacturing classes. Cook said the partnership with local Greene County manufacturers is an important relationship for the students.
“It shows students that they can have a career in manufacturing and make a good living in Greeneville,” Cook said.