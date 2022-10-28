If you own a John Deere riding lawnmower, chances are it was manufactured right here in Greene County.
Since 1988, the company has been building lawn equipment at its John Deere Power Products (JDPP) facility in Greeneville.
From the early days of manufacturing walk-behind mowers to now building some of the most advanced zero-turn riding lawn equipment in the industry, the facility has grown and changed a lot over the years, according to background provided by the company.
On Oct. 3, a new assembly line for larger zero-turn mowers started full production at the Greeneville plant. The line is the fourth at the local plant and adds a total of about 100 new employees, 50 per shift.
Andrew Schlesing, employee services manager, said the factory was a sort of “grand experiment” when it began because it was one of the first to build John Deere products away from the company’s headquarters and historic roots in Moline, Illinois.
“We wanted to be closer to our customer base for riding lawn equipment,” Schlesing said. “Grass growing conditions and U.S. population density mean we see higher mower sales in the southeast, so building a factory here in Greeneville meant lower transportation costs for product delivery.”
Fabio Castro, factory manager at John Deere Power Products, said that while JDPP’s proximity to John Deere customers has been critical to the factory’s success, even more important is the great team they’ve built. The factory employs close to 1,000 people.
“The bedrock of the organization is a culture of teamwork, employee recognition, continuous improvement, and operational excellence,” Castro said. “Our products have changed over the years, but those fundamentals remain the same, and are essential to the future of the business.”
When JDPP first opened, John Deere built walk-behind mowers at the facility, later transitioning to riding lawn equipment under the names Sabre and Scotts. Both were sold by John Deere dealers and The Home Depot, later adding Lowe’s, Schlesing said.
In 2003, the factory began manufacturing John Deere-branded mowers, which soon after became recognized as a Consumer Reports “Best Buy,” leading the industry in quality and customer satisfaction, Schlesing said.
“That product growth was accompanied by facility expansion from the initial 50,000 square feet to over 500,000 square feet today,” he said.
Schlesing said many people don’t realize that all John Deere riding lawnmowers, including those sold outside the U.S., are manufactured either at the Greeneville facility or at another Deere plant in Horicon, Wisconsin.
In 2014, the factory began building zero-turn mowers, a rapidly growing sector of the riding lawn equipment industry, Schlesing explained.
“With the zero-turn we had considerable market growth,” Schlesing said, “and in 2018 we reconfigured the factory to capitalize on the opportunities we saw. The demand for larger, more capable machines in the residential space eventually gave birth to the new Z500 series of zero-turns.”
John Deere has long been a pioneer in safety, Castro said, developing the first commercially available rollover protection system (ROPS) on tractors, then promptly donating all the patent rights and engineering data for ROPS to the public in 1966.
“The Z500 with ROPS led the industry in making the safety system standard equipment in this large residential use case,” Castro said.
Customer adoption of John Deere zero-turns continues to grow, to the point that JDPP launched a new manufacturing line this month for the Z500.
“We’re very proud to be launching a new technologically advanced assembly line solely dedicated to the production of Z500 machines,” Castro said.
In June 2020, John Deere announced a new operating model and strategy to accelerate the company’s success in the integration of smart technological innovations, Castro said.
This new model launch has been a success, despite higher costs that came with supply chain issues related to the pandemic of recent years. The secrets to that success, according to Castro and Schlesing, are the company’s longstanding history and the local plant’s excellent team of employees.
On the other hand, the pandemic-related lockdown resulted in more home improvement projects, which increased demand for John Deere mowers, Schlesing noted.
Part of the new technology is known as Automated Guided Carts (AGC). This equipment is designed to transfer materials and prevent errors by giving real-time feedback if there is an issue with assembly of product. Although the carts are automated, they do not replace the need for a person to work on the product line, Schlesing, noted.
“The new Z500 line models that journey at JDPP, and our smart connected technology helps ensure our customers receive the quality products they expect and deserve,” Castro said. “Pairing smart manufacturing solutions with our most prized resource, our highly engaged and dedicated employees, fills us with confidence and inspiration for our future.”