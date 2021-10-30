Each year, Manufacturing Day is held on the first Friday in October in order to showcase industries that comprise this important component of our economic base in Greene County.
We are very fortunate that we had visionaries in this county that recognized that our world was changing from a very agricultural-centric base to a more modern technology, consumption-based economy post World War II. Agriculture is the number one industry in Tennessee, followed by tourism. However, in Greene County, manufacturing is number one, and so we celebrate those companies that have invested and continue to invest in Greene County.
The industry base in Greene County consists of a diverse mix of companies that produce or serve our local and global economy that includes supply chain/logistics, automotive, building structures, holiday supplies, packaging, refrigeration, food solutions, mre’s/practice bombs, lawn and garden to zinc strip/products.
Greene County has a global manufacturing base consisting of U.S., German, Korean, Dutch and British companies.
This diversification of both product and ownership creates a form of recession proofing that other communities do not possess. Granted, we saw an immediate impact of a pandemic, yet, we rebounded more quickly than counties that did not have this diversification or were so heavily service industry based.
In fact, we have seen job growth and capital investment by many of our local industries. This continued investment is a statement to their confidence in our community and the support and collaboration of our citizens. The collaboration between education, industry and state/local government and agencies is one reason that Greene County has managed to continue to grow as well as recruit new businesses.
Collectively, our goal is to have a highly trained and educated workforce to manage the challenges of a rapidly changing economy and increase opportunities that improve the quality of live for ALL Greene Countians yet, ensuring that we preserve what we love the most … Greene County.
Proudly, Greene County has retained our TVA Sustainability Community certification. In 2017, Greene County was awarded a Silver Community designation. Greene County is one of 17 communities in the 34-county region of TVA. Note: you can apply as a municipality or as a county.
This opportunity is very important as green/sustainability initiatives are becoming increasing not only in the United States but also globally. Companies want to relocate where communities are engaged in green initiatives to improve the quality of life and the environment in which they live. Our industry base is highly engaged and working to always improve their sustainability programs. As we continue to expand our manufacturing base, this is also a very important component of our decision process.
As they say, “There is no “I” in team.” It is a team effort with our industries and we say THANK YOU for investing and believing in Greene County!