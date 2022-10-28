The Parker Hannifin Pump Motor Division plant at 2745 Snapps Ferry Road marked 50 years of operation in Greene County this year.
The plant originally opened in 1972 as TRW Ross Gear Division. Parker Hannifin bought the plant in 1993 and the company has continued to operate the Greene County plant since then.
The Greeneville plant manufactures hydraulic, low-speed, high-torque motors and hydrostatic pumps and transmissions.
According to Parker Hannifin’s website, Arthur L. Parker founded the Parker Appliance Company in 1917 in Cleveland, Ohio, along with his business partner, Carl Klamm.
In its early days, the company built pneumatic brake systems for trucks, trains, buses and industrial machinery, as well as leak-free fittings for aviation pioneers. The company now spans the globe.
The company endures in Greene County, and Jared Adams, the business unit manager of the Greene County plant, plans to keep it that way.
“We are going to keep investing in this facility and in Greene County for the future,” Adams said.
Adams worked in Greeneville’s Parker Hannifin plant from 2014 to 2018 before he was moved to another division. However, he returned to the Greeneville plant in late 2020.
Throughout the years, the local plant has evolved in its production. Starting in motors and steering before getting into light duty hydrostatic pumps in the early 2000s, according to Adams. The plant then began manufacturing its first generation of hydrostatic transmissions in 2008 and its second generation of transmissions in 2010 for large-frame machinery. In 2015, the plant introduced transmissions for small-frame machinery, as well.
Most of the products Parker Hannifin manufactures end up in the professional turf business, according to Adams.
“If a professional buys a zero-turn mower you’re going to have a Parker pump transmission in it,” Adams said.
However, Parker Hannifin products from the Greeneville plant can also be found in winches, booms, brush chippers and skid steers.
The Greeneville plant puts out close to 1 million finished units per year, according to Adams, while also sending some parts to other assembly centers. However, Adams said that over 80% of products produced in Greeneville are finished assemblies put together from start to finish.
“It’s really humming a bit right now. In the past it has been somewhat seasonal because of being tied so closely to the turf industry. With how we have diversified now, the busy season is all year long now. We are looking at an all-time record this year in terms of output,” Adams said.
To make that million-product output happen, Parker Hannifin employs just shy of 600 people in Greene County.
“We have hired over 60 people just in the last couple months,” Adams said.
The plant has about 50 open positions currently. Often, employees are hired as seasonal or temporary workers before they are converted over for full time work at the plant. Over the next several months, Adams said that the plant will be looking to add over 100 new employees incrementally.
Parker Hannifin products manufactured in Greeneville are shipped to every corner of the world, Adams said.
To Adams, the plant represents the importance of American manufacturing.
“This facility represents United States manufacturing. Everything is sourced here domestically, and the manufacturing is all here. Whether it is forging, heat treating, or final grind and paint and pack. Everything is done here in Greeneville, and that is rare to find,” Adams said. “Companies that have supply chains that reach across the world haven’t fared as well as we have. We are doubling down on it here in Greeneville with capital investment and job growth. Overall, this is one of the rare facilities that will do it all. It represents Made in the USA better than 90% of the facilities you’ll find.”
As for what the future holds, Adams said that Parker Hannifin will continue to innovate and manufacture at the Greeneville plant.
“We have different process that are integral to this facility, and we are going to keep investing in those and this facility. We are going to start making components we haven’t made before due to supply chain issues, and we are going to continue do that given what is going on in the current environment,” Adams said. “Electrification is also going to be a priority. You will see that in automobiles before you see that in skid steers or small construction and turf business, but it is coming. We will maybe be making a new product here in Greeneville.”
When it comes to the longevity of the plant’s operation in Greeneville, Adams credits the people of Greeneville who work at the plant, and the quality of product that is produced at the plant.
“It is the people and the work ethic here in the region and in Greeneville. What sets this plant away from the rest is its vertical integration and the capabilities we have, and the dedication from the people here that helps us be successful. Even through the pandemic and everything that came along with that, everybody has come together to work through those challenges. We are looking at growing jobs here in Greeneville. That is the goal here,” Adams said. “The second part is the products. Our engineering and performance is the cream of the crop of low speed, high torque motors. You won’t find a better product in the world. That’s why we have been here for 50 years and that’s why will still be here into the future.”