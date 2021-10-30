Parkway Products has grown substantially since its founding in 1946 by the Willig family in Cincinnati, Ohio, and although it is no longer a family owned business, CEO Andrew Green said the company has maintained the culture of one.
Originally called Parkway Patterns, it is now a diversified plastic component manufacturing business with facilities in several U.S. states as well as Mexico offering five highly engineered manufacturing technologies: high performance polymer molding, magnesium thixomolding, machined plastic solutions, thermoset composite molding and thermoplastic injection molding.
Put simply, Green said, “we are injection molders. We make parts for equipment manufacturers, and we do assembly of components and processes that add value. It is precise work, and we can work in high volume or really small numbers of customized parts.”
Parkway Products serves businesses in the energy and infrastructure, industrial, aerospace and defense, technology, automotive, lawn and garden and health care markets, including just under 30 Fortune 500 companies, Green said. He said the company is under contractual obligation not to share its customers’ names, but parts are made for companies near and far in Greeneville and the company’s other facilities around North America.
Plastic molding and fabrication became the company’s core product in 1957, according to Parkway’s website, and the name was changed to Parkway Products in 1964. Green joined the company as CEO in 2020, about a year ahead of the 75th anniversary the company has been celebrating this year.
LOCAL OPERATIONS
Thermoplastic injection molding is the area of focus for the Greeneville plant, located on Industrial Road.
“Greeneville is one of our best plants,” Green said. “It is a mature plant with lots of technical resources, and there is a lot of technical know-how here.”
Formerly LMR Plastics, the plant was acquired by Parkway Products in 2017 from Greeneville’s Leonard Industries Manufacturing LLC. LMR Plastics was first founded in 1973 and operated under the Leonard family’s ownership from 1996 until being purchased in 2017.
“The infrastructure was here already, and this is also a relatively large facility with about a 10,000-square-foot warehouse,” Green added. “This specific site is one we like a lot.”
Parkway Products expanded the warehouse to its current square footage after purchasing the plant.
Green added that technical resources were not the only reason behind the company’s interest in Greeneville and LMR Plastics.
“Part of the reason for the acquisition was that there was already good alignment with Parkway’s objectives,” Green said. “The point of view of Parkway and LMR at the time was that it was — and it is — a good fit.”
He said what he loves most about Parkway, and part of what fit so well with the former LMR Plastics, is the company culture, exemplified through a non-religious Parkway Prayer recited for decades in the company.
“Parkway is not a religious company — we are here to make a profit, but the Parkway Prayer is still very relevant,” Green said. “It is very inclusive. It’s about humility, seeing all opportunities as blessings to be grateful for, and being hungry to learn and do more and be smart in how we do it. It’s about seeing your workplace as a community, and we aspire with all of our policies to benefit people, not to harm anyone. We believe love is a better motivator than fear, and we want people to love to work here.”
He said the Greeneville plant fit seamlessly into what he called the “family culture” of Parkway.
“What I am most proud of about the Greeneville plant is that this is a very people-centric, people-first type of plant,” said Green. “Our basic belief is that the better we take care of our people, the better they take care of customers, and that is supported by the people in this community.”
PLANS TO GROW
There are currently about 140 employees at the Greeneville facility, and Green said Parkway plans on continuing to grow, both company-wide and locally, in the coming years.
“This is certainly one of the plants in our network that we want to grow, and that is really because of our human resources network,” he said. “We have a great group of people here, and people build a business.”
He said plans call for substantial company-wide growth and investment over the next five to 10 years, but that growth will be slow and steady.
“We will be putting in a couple of new pieces of equipment and plan to invest about $5 million over the next five years. That is an easy commitment for me to make,” he said.
A top priority with expanding, though, is to continue to maintain the culture, which Green said is what he attributes the company’s success to, and what attracted him to Parkway.
“We will be counting on our existing plants and people like we have here to help us grow and expand and still keep the same values and culture,” Green said. “I see Greeneville as a platform for the growth of Parkway because we are really, really good at what we do here, and I think we can do more of it for more customers.”
Green said he appreciates cooperation and assistance from local governments as well as employees’ hard work.
“It is really nice to be in a community that helps us operate here. That is not always the case, but it is here,” Green said. “I really appreciate Greeneville and Greene County, the support we have had here and the willingness to work with us over the years.”
“This has been a really hard year working through the pandemic and supply chain issues,” Green continued. “Thank you to this community for your patience, and thank you to everyone who has been here working to make it all happen, because it’s not easy.”
Parkway Products in Greeneville is located at 1609 Industrial Road.
For more information, visit www.parkwayproducts.com.