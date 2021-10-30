TEVET continues to grow and innovate during challenging times.
As with many manufacturers across the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Greene County-based company to adjust to market conditions.
TEVET moved into a new headquarters building at 310 T. Elmer Cox Drive in the Mt. Pleasant Industrial Park in 2020.
TEVET President and CEO Tracy Solomon founded the privately owned company in 2004. TEVET is a tech industry leader, offering specialized services such as precision modular instrumentation, subsystems and complete test stations for the defense and aerospace industry. The initial business focus was the distribution of test equipment, but TEVET has expanded its services to also provide maintenance, repairs, operations assistance, chemical analysis and lab supplies, along with IT infrastructure.
Clients include Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing. Many of the company’s projects are tied to national defense, along with product development and maintenance.
Programs TEVET plays a role in include Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet and GPS III satellite programs, Boeing’s Apache helicopter and the NASA Artemis spaceflight program to return to the Moon and explore the lunar surface.
During 2021, TEVET began offering the Liberty Software-Defined Synthetic Instrument system, known by the acronym SDSI, “to assist our warfighters in testing and verifying advanced communication systems,” TEVET marketing director MaKinna Traylor said.
TEVET also recently completed work on its System Integrated Lab, where the Liberty system will be manufactured.
TEVET announced in June the acquisition of LibertyGT from RADX Technologies. A news release said that Liberty GT “is a real-time spectrum recording and reproducing system that delivers distinct flexibility and high accuracy,” with electronic warfare and 5G applications.
Solomon said in a news release that TEVET is committed to serving the federal Department of Defense and Department of Energy, major contractors and other vendors “with quality technology that lowers the barrier to entry – and LibertyGT provides another way to do that.”
The platform “offers cost-effective, high-performance capabilities for testing e-war and 5G applications, where speed, performance, flexibility and future adaptability are critical to the mission – and we are proud to offer it to our customers,” Solomon said.
Challenges relating to the pandemic include interruptions in the supply chain, including a global microchip shortage. The company maintains a diversified supply chain as one way of adjusting to market changes.
“COVID-19 and now the chip shortage have both impacted our supply base. TEVET works closely with our suppliers to keep our customers informed of any delays that might occur,” Traylor said. “The Defense Priorities and Allocation System (program) does help prioritize our deliveries, but we have still seen significant delays.”
Employee and client safety remain priorities at TEVET, Traylor said.
“TEVET has always invested in and prioritized our systems infrastructure and its security. Throughout the pandemic, we have been able to be flexible to allow our office employees the ability to work from home when cases have risen in the community or home remote school was necessary,” Traylor said. “We have also implemented and maintained all OSHA and CDC guidelines at our facility for those working at and visiting our headquarters.”
Solomon said at the formal opening of company headquarters in 2020 that TEVET could have located anywhere in the U.S., but chose to base operations in Greene County.
Solomon grew up on his family’s farm in the Cedar Creek community. He enlisted in the Navy after graduation from high school and became an aviation electronics technician. He served in the Navy for six years before working at two Fortune 500 companies.
TEVET was founded in 2004 in a home basement with two employees. In marking its 17th anniversary this year, TEVET has grown to include more than 60 employees nationwide.
“TEVET has continued our trajectory of growth, even with the circumstances of the past two years. We, like many businesses, are facing the challenge of finding talent with a limited employment market. However, our culture, our technology, and our ability to be agile provides us with an advantage when hiring,” Traylor said.
TEVET’s 150,000-square-foot headquarters includes 137,000 square feet of storage and prefabricated space.
The company “can relieve customers of the functions of assembly, assembly of materials, assembly and construction of printing, which pose logistical challenges for the development of a test and measurement system,” a news release said.
One TEVET focus is giving back to the community.
TEVET’s commitment includes active involvement in the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, SteppenStone Children’s Services, Disabled American Veterans, the Greeneville High School ROTC program and other veterans organizations, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Main Street Greeneville and the Capitol Theatre.
Solomon told those gathered last year at the comapny headquarters ribbon-cutting ceremony that he is optimistic about future growth.
“I continue to see the potential for hope for a better future here and we continue to press forward,” Solomon said. “What I see is the future of opportunities here.”
Current employment opportunities with TEVET can be viewed on its website career page at https://www.tevet.com/about/careers.
For more information about the company, visit www.tevet.com.