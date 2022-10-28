Timeless Fence System is one of the smaller manufacturers in Greene County, but they have seen tremendous growth in the past couple of years.
Located on Wilson Hill Road near the Greeneville Municipal Airport, the 11-year-old company specializes in making unique fenceposts from recycled polyvinyl chloride (PVC) scraps.
“We use mostly recycled materials to manufacture this product which otherwise would end up in landfills,” said Lissa Morrison, director of marketing. “The product we produce solves real problems for farmers and ranchers around the world.”
Morrison explained that the Timeless Fence product starts as PVC scraps from windows and doors and goes through a melting and shaping process at the local facility.
The end product is a flexible but sturdy, weather-resistant fencepost available in three sizes that come with a 20-year warranty.
The posts do not rust or rot like steel or wooden posts, and if damaged, they bend back into their original shape, Morrison said.
It’s a product that no other company in the world provides, she said.
Timeless Fence does much more than manufacture fenceposts.
They sell all the materials needed to build an electric or barbed wire fence. They also offer knowledgeable assistance with pricing and building fences.
“People just love the fact that they can contact us and we can help them from start to finish,” Morrison said.
Timeless Fence partners with resellers throughout the United States, most of whom are farmers looking to supplement their income.
They have 230 resellers in all and six other countries. The nearest reseller is located in Rogersville.
In Greene County, the company has a full setup of fencing for landowners to view, along with a greenhouse, hoop house, and numerous raised bed gardens.
This area is used for educational opportunities to help landowners find more efficient and effective ways of raising animals and growing food without the use of many harmful chemical inputs, Morrison said.
Timeless Fence partners with the USA Regenerative Agricultural Alliance, Inc., and the corporate offices for both are located in the Greene County facility.
The goal of the nonprofit Alliance, according to its website, “is to educate and empower every individual to embrace a holistic regenerative approach to managing land and animals in ways that result in far-reaching positive impacts on themselves, their families, their communities, and the environment.”
The manufacturing facility is careful to recycle the cardboard, paper and wooden pallets it uses, Morrison said.
Timeless Fence began in 2011 with one production line and recently added a third line.
Demand grew through the pandemic, Morrison said, because more people started focusing on homesteading as a way of life.
Another recent increase in demand comes from YouTube users who share videos about their success with using the products, she added.
Timeless Fence’s local workforce includes approximately 25 employees.
The company owner is Russ Israel, and the Chief Operating Officer and General Manager is Brad Moore.
For more information on Timeless Fence System, visit www.timelessfencesystem.com .
For more information on the alliance, visit www.usaregenalliance.org .