For the past 50 years, Walters State Community College has worked closely with industry and other employers to provide training matching local needs. The college expanded its focus during the last year to provide unique opportunities to the workforce of the future.
In March, the college’s Niswonger Campus hosted a Tiny House Build for Greeneville Middle School students. Students traded their pencils and quizzes for hammers and nails. Working together, the class completed the challenge of building a tiny house in just four hours. The chance to actually use math on a building project was a first for many students. Mentors also taught students the importance of strong eye contact and a firm handshake.
The Tiny House Build was supported with funding from STEM.LD through the Niswonger Foundation and from the Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs (NBT) foundation.
A weeklong underwater robotics camp was offered at four campuses in May. This camp stemmed from the popularity of the subject during the college’s annual Talented and Gifted (TAG) Program. The Aquatic Hitchhikers, a team formed from TAG students, competed in the first underwater robotics tournament at East Tennessee State University.
Underwater robotics challenges students both mentally and physically. Working in teams, students build, design and test a SeaMATE AngelFish ROV underwater robot. Campers demonstrate how robots are used in the workforce. Students also gained workplace safety skills. Camps were funded by STEM.LD through the Niswonger Foundation and Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs. Greene County sponsors are Parker Hannifin, ArtaZN, CNC Millwright and J&J Warehousing.
The college’s first welding camp was held at the Niswonger Campus in July. Students learned both gas metal arc (MiG) welding and Shielded metal arc (STiCK) welding. The students used the same equipment adults use for non-credit welding classes. Student left with solid welding skills and career knowledge. This camp was also made possible by a grant from the STEM.ID through the Niswonger Foundation.
For workers needing training now, Walters State is expanding the number of apprenticeships available in its 10-county service area. Funding is provided by a grant from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Each apprentice receives training from an experienced mentor or master craftsman. They attend noncredit and credit programs at Walters State. At the end of the training period, the apprentice receives a nationally recognized credential.
For companies interested in starting an apprenticeship program, the process is streamlined.
“We first meet with employers to see what the needs are. We look how we might be able to meet those needs within the apprenticeship framework provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development guidelines,” Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce training, said.
WSCC has served over 200 apprentices with more than 50 currently enrolled in Greene County.
“Many of our apprenticeship packages include professional and technical certifications including OSHA safety, ServSafe (food services management), AWS (Welding), and those related mechanical and electrical training,” Ricker said.
For more information on beginning an apprenticeship program, contact Ricker, assistant dean of workforce training, at Anita.Ricker@ws.edu.