Agritourism may offer an avenue into finding a small farming niche within Greene County for both experienced farmers and those who are considering a start-up, but history shows the industry to be volatile with a marked decline between the two most recent agricultural census reports.
Tourism is the second largest economic driver in Tennessee, with Northeast Tennessee generating more than $911 million in direct tourist spending and more than $194 million in payroll while employing nearly 7,000 people and generating more than $27 million in local sales tax receipts annually, according to Alicia Phelps, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Biennial Report for 2020 shows a total of 37,668 licensed agricultural operations in Tennessee. The most recent tally by county available, the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture Data by Tennessee County for Farms Selling Agricultural Products Directly to Consumers for Human Consumption, shows Greene county had 96 such farming operations that garnered $267,000 in sales.
Of the 96, six were listed as offering agritourism or recreational services, garnering $5,000 in sales. In comparison, the 2012 figures from the same census showed 10 farms offering agritourism and recreational services with $121,000 in sales.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture does not track agritourism data by county, said Kacey Troup, business consultant for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
In spite of its history of ups and downs, the impact of the industry in Greene County seems to be growing with 20 licensed operations this year, according to UT Extension Fruit and Nut Crops Extension Specialist Dr. David Lockwood.
Lockwood spoke recently at an Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Field School session at Goodwater Vineyards, a winery in Mosheim, where he said the agritourism industry allows farmers the option of producing and marketing products in niche markets. Lockwood said there are 70 licensed wineries in Tennessee and that all of them are licensed as agritourism operations.
“If it wasn’t for agritourism, we couldn’t justify our industry,” Lockwood noted.
Laura Poland, co-owner of Goodwater Vineyards, said the winery currently employs 11 people full-time and recorded $500,000 in sales in 2020.
“We’re on track to do 25% more than that so far this year,” Poland said.
Phelps said the outlook for agritourism in the state is good.
“I know this is an industry that is rapidly growing,” she said.