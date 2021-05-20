What follows is an edited and updated version of a Greeneville Sun story about Betty Love first published in 2019. Integral to June Dairy Day for nearly 30 years, “Miss Betty” is involved in this year’s June Dairy events as well, but has indicated she may step back from it after this year.
That “Miss Betty” Love is a huge fan of dairies and dairy cattle is a long-standing rumor, and a visit to her Love Hollow Road home in 2019 confirmed it.
Cows everywhere. On walls, shelves, garments, furniture.
Stuffed toy cows sat on a small, decorative bench, cow paintings and drawings were all around, with cow statuettes and toys, and sofa throws bearing cow images.
“Even my Christmas tree has cows,” Betty said at the time.
June is Miss Betty’s kind of month, being Dairy Month, a time when the dairy industry and its people (and cows) take center stage, particularly in Greene County, where dairy has been a major part of farm life for many decades.
It’s a changing industry these days, with dairy herds and farms either declining, shifting partially or fully from dairy to beef or some other form of agriculture or livestock, and with dairy farmers who do carry on often struggling to make a living.
The Loves had reduced their own dairy herd from as many as 40 or more cattle in the good years to only two cows as of 2019, used only to produce milk for family consumption.
The Loves drink their milk the old-school way: raw, unprocessed. Betty has said she knows people who told her their stomach problems markedly improved after a switch to unprocessed cow’s milk. Betty theorizes that the natural milk boosts microorganisms needed in human digestion.
Betty is pro-dairy farming, pro-cow and pro-milk through and through.
“Milk is still the best drink on the market,” she said in 2019. “There’s no denying I just love this whole dairy and cow thing, and I love promoting anything to do with June Dairy Month.”
Personal heritage plays a big part in her dairy devotion. Betty’s girlhood days involved rising early to milk, before going to school. After school it was time to come home and milk again, do whatever other chores and homework had to be completed, then rest up for a tomorrow that would follow the same pattern.
There are things other than dairying that are cherished in the Love household. Betty is an avid gardener, and she and Lanny continued being part the same church in which they met as youngsters, Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.