Once known as Future Farmers of America, the National FFA Organization is “growing the next generation of leaders who will change the world,” according to the organization’s website, and locally, those involved say FFA and agriculture is much bigger than production.
“Many people think agriculture is farming and animals, but it stands for so much more. Agriculture provides us with our economy, leaders and careers,” said soon-to-be Chuckey-Doak High School graduate Shelby Garland, who will also graduate this year from her role as FFA president at her school.
“Agriculture is not what we thought of 50 years ago. We are looking at jobs that weren’t around then,” said FFA Advisor and agriculture teacher at Chuckey-Doak Chase Murray. “New technology emerges all the time that changes the agricultural landscape almost daily.”
“Agriculture has many close ties to most sectors of business and industry,” said Larkin Clemmer, who advises FFA students and teaches agriculture at Chuckey-Doak alongside Murray.
This is one way he said that many students remain involved in agriculture after high school, if not directly by working to produce food full time.
Today FFA is officially called the National FFA Organization since national convention delegates voted in 1988 to change the name to reflect the growing range of opportunities in the agricultural industry and the organization’s openness to students aspiring to any career path, according to the website.
“You would think I would have a big number, but I actually have very few students that are farmers. A lot of them go into the trades, some become teachers, some go into nursing or health care. They do lots of different things,” said FFA advisor and agriculture teacher at North Greene High School Chuck Michel.
“The great majority of our students do not live on farms or have direct contact to agriculture,” Clemmer said. “Many of our students have an interest in small-scale production or simply knowing more about food, but we have a little over 200 FFA members or agriculture students come through our classroom, and I would say 10% of them or less are actually involved in production agriculture.”
Both Garland and graduating FFA president at North Greene High School Leighton Casteel do plan to continue their involvement with agriculture, but they have very different plans.
While Garland plans to teach agriculture like her father did for 15 years, Casteel said his plan is to continue running a small beef production farm that belongs to his family around a full-time job as an electrician in his own contracting business.
Both will continue their education starting in the fall, when Garland will start at Walters State Community College and Casteel at Northeast State. Garland’s plans also include studying at the University of Tennessee, and Casteel plans to finish his electrical certifications with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown after he finishes studying business at Northeast State.
Murray said he emphasizes to students that FFA and agriculture is more than “cows, sows and plows. It’s about beakers, speakers and job seekers,” and Clemmer said he agrees the skills taught in agriculture courses and in FFA are translatable and beneficial to a range of career paths.
“They learn a lot of skills in FFA, like parliamentary procedures and employment skills like interviews and soft skills they need for any workplace,” Clemmer said. “We do a lot of contests that help to build their public speaking abilities, and it helps to build their confidence.”
Students who do want to focus on agriculture also learn directly translatable skills like giving vaccinations to cattle at the Chuckey-Doak High School farm or welding and electrical work they learned in the shop, Clemmer added.
Michel said his students have similar opportunities to pursue their own interests through FFA and agriculture classes at the shop and greenhouse at the school.
Garland said her involvement with FFA and the guidance of her teachers has helped shape her goals for her future.
“One of the things I love so dearly about the FFA Organization is how it becomes a second family,” she said. “My agriculture teachers have had a big impact and become more than teachers, and I know they will always be there for help and lifelong advice. I have seen my dad become a father figure to his students in the same way Mr. Murray has been for me.”
Casteel said he also sees FFA and his agriculture education as having shaped his future plans and goals.
“I believe my involvement with FFA has allowed me to further myself not only in agriculture, but as a human being,” Casteel said. “I’ve been fortunate to be in FFA and work my way up to hold a chapter office for the past two years, and I believe it has inspired me to make myself a harder-working and more productive person in society.”
All four Greene County high schools have agriculture and FFA programs, and Murray said no two of them are the same.
For more information about FFA, visit ffa.org. For more information about Greene County Schools, visit greenek12.org.