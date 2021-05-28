The Appalachian Resource and Conservation Development Field School offers new farmers an introduction to the industry before they get in too deep.
“We’re teaching beginning farmers so we have as much of a goal to keep people from getting into trouble as to actually be successful,” said Dana York, the field school’s lead facilitator and trainer. “I would say we probably have 50 percent (of graduates) that don’t try to farm or maybe try it for a few years.”
York said the field school’s broad goal is to educate people about what it takes to farm and then to be able to know the cost.
“Our main goal is to teach you how to research what you want to do,” York explained. “We help you ask questions, help you do up a business plan and then we show you where you can get cost sharing. We show you markets.”
According to York, people who go through the school say it’s the best thing they’ve ever done, even if they don’t continue on to farm.
“There are those who say, ‘I don’t want to do this. Thank you very much! I could have spent all this money and then hated it or had no idea it was going to take this many things,’” she said.
Field School Program Coordinator Rosie McVeigh says the school is offered each year with summer and winter sessions.
“Summer field school is where we go and we take a small group of beginning farmers, generally 15-20 people, out to visit farms and see their operations first hand,” McVeigh explains. “It’s very hands on. It’s really a good learning experience for people who want to get into farming. The winter field school is a business intensive program. So, it’s specifically to create a business plan at the end of the school for your farm.”
“It has a great impact on the farmers,” she said. “In our winter field school program, we generally have around 20 people who graduate with business plans. Summer field school is more to get people aware of what happens on a farm and what it takes to run a farm, and then also just getting to see things with their own eyes.”
Field School Director Lexy Close said about 200 students have graduated from the program in the last 6 years.
“We went online in 2020 during the Covid pandemic,” said Close. “In the summer, our online workshops were open to anyone to sign up. At first, we had 20-30 people attending, but about halfway through we started getting 200-400 attendees through Zoom and YouTube Livestream. A lot were from Tennessee, but we had folks from all over the U.S. attend. It was very interesting to see that happen! I’m not counting these in my totals because many were just engaged in one or two workshops. The 200 head count is for folks who engaged in a full winter or summer session.
“For the Winter session, we had 22 farms sign up for the online workshops. They pay to attend all eight sessions on business planning, farm finances and marketing. We were able to reach a much wider audience than our in person classes. A lot of students came from the Knoxville area and four were out of state, though some of those did own property in Tennessee.”
Close said 30%-50% of graduates in a given year are still engaged in some form of farming on a variety of scales.
“I don’t think I can quantify that, but many students do say that they radically modify their plans after completing the Field School,” she said. “They wind up focusing on enterprises and markets they weren’t considering before attending. We also make them aware of a number of grants, cost share programs, and low interest loan opportunities for farmers in Tennessee. Many say they didn’t know these existed, so they are able to access these kind of support programs more readily.”
She added, “We also think it’s a success if folks take the program and realize that farming isn’t actually for them. One couple dropped out and started a barber shop instead. Getting into farming requires a lot of money and hours of hard work. Getting to a break even point in your investments can take years. It really has to be something you are passionate about, and I hope we can help people realize that. We give them an opportunity to really look at the numbers and their plans and intentions, and see if they can feasibly make money on it.
The Field School’s first 2021 session met at Goodwater Vineyards in Mosheim. The session included a tour of the vineyard and winery, a lecture by Dr. David Lockwood of UT Extension and Goodwater’s Farm Manager Steve Bush, and a wine tasting.
Bush said the family owned operation has been a learning experience and they could have benefited from the Field School before they started.
“I can tell you, we went backward a half a million dollars or more,” Bush said. “We started and we started over and we’re still in the process of cleaning up mistakes. ... It’s an education. For the last 18 years, it’s been like I was going to college. … You’ve got to know your land, your soil, your climate.”
“It’s the college of hard knocks,” added Lockwood, who agreed that investing in some education before starting an operation will save time and money over the long-term. “That’s why I say start small.”
Cindy Bowman attended the winter session and has returned for the summer session.
“The winter field school, I really learned a wealth of information,” Bowman said. “They went from, why do you want to be a farmer, what do you want to farm, can you make a living at it, can you make money from it. And then they get into the business aspect of it, from financials, getting insurance, beginning the farm. There are many loans that are available to farmers, and actually Tennessee is one of the best places for that because we have the NRCS who help you get a loan.
“I’m not farming yet but I grew up on a farm. My father is getting older and he still runs the farm that I grew up on. … It’ll be a process. I gave myself five years.”
She added, “I definitely feel like I will be more successful when I farm because of having been through the field school.”
Daniel Jernigan says he and his father don’t have a specific idea of what to farm yet.
“We’re just here to learn everything,” Jernigan said. “Me and my dad, we want to get back more into agriculture. We’re just trying to understand better what would be something that we would enjoy. It’s been a lot of fun. Very educational!”
Andy Deshkulkarni believes he has found his farming focus in local, sustainable agriculture
“I’m interested in learning how to grow hops,” said Deshkulkarni, who envisions becoming part of the supply chain to area breweries and allowing them to make a truly local product. “This will kind of help me to see some of the process. It’s different but still its small business and small, local breweries are taking off right now.”
McVeigh said the Field School, which serves eight counties in East Tennessee, has been funded in the past by Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and they also work with UT Extension, NRCS and others.