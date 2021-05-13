JEFFERSON CITY — At the Small Class East Sectional track meet on Wednesday, 21 local athletes punched their tickets to the state track meet in two weeks at the TSSAA’s Spring Fling.
First-year program South Greene led the contingent with 13 qualifiers along with a third-place finish for its girls and a fifth-place finish for the boys in the team standings.
“I’m proud of our kids. We had some kids step up today and do some great things,” South Greene coach Joe Case said. “We’re really excited to be taking so many kids to the state meet. Really, it’s been a good day for Greene County athletics. We’re going to be sending a lot of kids to Murfreesboro.”
Abbey King led the Lady Rebels with a sectional championship in the high jump, along with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles and a third-place finish with the 4x100 relay team.
Haley Kells also qualified for state in three events. She was second in the triple jump, third in the 100 hurdles and was part of the third place 4x100 relay team.
“This is a great opportunity for those girls,” Case said. “I was really glad Abbey was able to get a sectional championship. I’m excited for her and Haley. Those two seniors are great competitors and are going to be hard to replace next year. I’m so proud of all of the girls. We were so close to finishing as sectional runners-up. It came down to the last event.”
Kells also finished fifth in the long jump, while battling a back injury, and will have a chance to be drawn back into the state championship after all three sectionals are completed.
The top four finishers in each event from each sectional automatically qualify for the state meet. The next four finishers from across the state will also earn a spot in the state meet. For that reason, times and distances are not made public until after the final sectional is completed, which will be on Monday.
Several more local athletes will have a chance to earn trips to the state meet through the draw-back process.
In addition to qualifying for state in three events on Wednesday, King and Kells also previously qualified for the state meet in the pentathlon.
The other members of South Greene’s 4x100 relay team are Ava Clark and Aydan Dyer.
The Lady Rebels 4x800 relay team of Katie Krol, Skyanna Byrd, Macey Snapp and Riley Ottinger finished in fourth place.
For the South Greene boys, Jalen Ingram won the high jump. Teammate Chandler Fillers came in second. They cleared the same height, but Ingram cleared it on fewer attempts.
Isaiah Olson took second in the 100, Logan Wagner placed third in the shot put and Ronan Buss came in fourth in the pole vault.
“Going one and two in the high jump was great,” Case said. “Isaiah ran great in the 100 meters. Wagner had an exceptional day in the shot put, and Ronan finished fourth in the pole vault. It was a really good day for our boys.”
West Greene freshman thrower Abbey Cox qualified for the state meet in two events. She won the shot put and placed second in the discus.
The Lady Buffaloes’ Christiana Ricker also captured a sectional championship, finishing first in the pole vault.
Chuckey-Doak is sending two sprint relay teams to state. The 4x100 team of Addison McKechnie, Morgan Dyer, Marci Merrill and Taliah Johnson finished fourth, as did the 4x200 team of McKechnie, Marci Merrill, Niome Merrill and Laney Ricker.
The Small Class state track meet will be held on May 25 at Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro.
“We want to try to get healed up. We need a couple of days to rest,” Case said. “We’ll have to wait on the West results. They will go on Monday. From there we’ll see who gets drawn back in. Right now I’m just ecstatic for our kids.”
In the team standings, Signal Mountain won the girls championship and Alcoa was second. Chattanooga Brainerd won the boys championship and Alcoa was second.