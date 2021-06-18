ELIZABETHTON – A bases-loaded walk to Chris Williams in the top of the fourth inning sparked a five-run rally as Greeneville defeated Elizabethton, 6-1, on Friday night as the Flyboys sit atop the Appalachian League West Division.
Greeneville (8-5) mustered just one hit and a pair of baserunners early in the contest against Elizabethton pitching until Trevor Austin opened the fourth inning with a leadoff double for the Flyboys. Greeneville also notched five of its seven hits on the night in the five-run frame.
Entering the night as the league leader in team strikeouts, the Flyboys would get four through three innings of work from starter Luke Russo and 11 overall on the night. Russo allowed just one baserunner on the night as Elizabethton’s Eli Young took a pitch off the right shoulder to leadoff the third inning.
Pitching continued to be the table-setter for the Flyboys as Cameron Wagoner defended his Appy League Pitcher of the Week honor by twirling four scoreless innings for Greeneville. Wagoner allowed one hit in relief while fanning five batters and walking one.
Austin opened the fourth inning with a double off the left-field wall for Greeneville and would advance to third following a single from Jonathan Hogart. Each of the first four batters in the inning would reach base for the Flyboys as Williams worked a walk with the bases loaded to make it 1-0.
Eddie Micheletti added to the Greeneville advantage with his run-scoring groundout to make it 2-0 before Darius Perry notched his first RBIs in a Flyboys uniform with a two-run single to make it 4-0. Daylen Reyes capped the scoring for Greeneville with a run-scoring single to plate Perry and make it 5-0.
Elizabethton would rally late in the contest as the River Riders loaded the bases against Wagoner in the bottom of the sixth inning. A hit-batter and walk issued by Wagoner with two outs and a runner already on base would look to make things interesting. Greeneville responded by getting a fly ball to left field to end the threat. The River Riders would also load the bases in the eighth inning and score a run before reliever Carter Nowak worked out of trouble for the Flyboys.
John Day closed the game on the mound for the Flyboys in the bottom of the ninth inning as he retired the side to secure the 6-1 victory. Wagoner moved to 2-0 on the season, while Russo was handed with the no-decision for Greeneville. Tayler Aguilar finished the game with a pair of hits for the Flyboys, while five other Greeneville batters registered a hit in the contest.