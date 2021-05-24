If you notice this week that your neighbors are unusually quiet, stores and restaurants are a little less full, and maybe a couple people are missing from your work, it might be because a large contingent of Greene Countians are in Murfreesboro at the TSSAA’s Spring Fling.
Greene County is sending the most athletes ever to vie for spring sports state titles with 90 athletes competing in five sports.
The Greeneville soccer team, North Greene baseball team and North Greene softball team will hope that by Friday night they can call themselves state champions.
In track and field, 34 athletes from Greeneville, Chuckey-Doak, South Greene and West Greene will compete this week for individual championships. The Small Class track meet will take place Tuesday and the Large Class will be held Thursday.
In tennis, three athletes from South Greene earned a trip to Murfreesboro and will begin bids for state titles on Thursday.
SOCCER
The Greeneville soccer team enters the Class 2A state tournament on Tuesday as the three-time defending state champion, but this year’s Greene Devils squad looks much different than the team that brought home a championship trophy in 2019. No state tournament was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think these guys are not only playing for themselves, but for last year’s team that didn’t get this opportunity,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “To be able to go back to the state tournament is just exciting. To be able to go back and defend our state title is just an even more awesome feeling.”
Senior keeper Colby Freeman is the only starter back from 2019. Senior midfielder Samuel Crawford and reserve keeper Aiden Creech do have playing experience in the state tournament, but that is it for the Greene Devils. In fact, six of Greeneville’s starters were not even in high school the last time the Greene Devils played in Murfreesboro.
The Devils are going to count on young players like sophomores Josue Castillo, Drew Shelton and Brady Quillen to get goal-scoring opportunities. On the back end, sophomore Drew Hillyer and freshman Connor Stayton have been thrust into the starting lineup and will play big roles for the Devils in front of the frame.
“It feels good to be back,” Freeman said. “This group has been awesome. I wish I could take more credit. They are a bunch of good kids. They learn, they listen, and they do the work. This is a hard-working group.”
Greeneville will open the state tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday Central Time at the Richard Siegel Soccer Park against South Gibson. The Devils advanced to the state tournament by defeating South-Doyle 1-0 in the state sectionals. They fell to Sevier County, which will also be in Murfreesboro this week, 2-1 in the Region 1-2A championship game.
South Gibson is located in West Tennessee 30 minutes north of Jackson. It fell to Dyersburg 1-0 in the Region 7-2A championship game before beating Millington 2-1 in the state sectionals.
While Greeneville is making its 10th consecutive trip to the Spring Fling, this will be the Hornets’ first trip.
On the same side of the bracket as the Greene Devils are Howard of Chattanooga and Page of Franklin. Page comes into the tournament with a 17-1-2 record and is one of the early favorites to capture a state championship. Greeneville defeated Page for its 2017 state championship
Region 1 rival Sevier County, which was state runner-up in 2019, has championship aspirations and enters the tournament with the most wins at 18-1-2. The Smoky Bears will open against Murfreesboro Central. That side of the bracket also includes Dyersburg and Red Bank.
BASEBALL
The North Greene baseball team is heading to the Class A state tournament for the first time since 2017 and fourth time in program history.
The Huskies are going to Murfreesboro with 10 seniors and high expectations as the top-ranked team in Class A, according to the Tennessee Baseball Report. The Huskies earned their trip to the state tournament after defeating Coalfield 12-0 in the state sectionals.
“It means a lot to see these seniors get to go to state,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “Coming off a 12-0 win is great. When you are swinging it well and throwing it well going into state that has to be a confidence booster. The boys have to be feeling good. I know I am.”
While this will be the first time any of these Huskies have played in the baseball state tournament, a handful have experience in the golf and basketball state tournaments. They hope that will prepare them for the nerves involved with playing on the biggest stage.
“I’ve never been to state in baseball. I’ve been in golf and basketball, and always wanted to go in baseball. I’m really glad we made it my senior year,” North Greene’s Carson Whaley said. “I don’t think I will be as nervous for this. In golf, you are by yourself on that first tee box, and that can make you really nervous. I feel like this team is a family and we will go there and do this together.”
Throughout the postseason, North Greene has relied on dominant pitching in its march to Murfreesboro. On Saturday, Whaley helped toss a combined no-hitter in 4 1/3 innings of work against Coalfield. He and Cayden Foulks have been a dangerous one-two punch on the mound for the Huskies, and in limited work Jeshua Crawford has also been tough to hit.
To win a state championship, which requires at least four games in four days, North Greene will have to go further into the rotation. The Huskies have more senior arms like Carter Morelock, Dakota Robbins and Jonah Palmer, but they have not been tested lately.
At the plate, the Huskies have had to manufacture runs at times in the postseason, but they are coming off maybe their best offensive day. They had eight players combine for 12 hits in their sectional rout of Coalfield.
North Greene will open the state tournament at 6:30 p.m. Central Time against South Fulton at Stewarts Creek High School. South Fulton advanced to the state tournament by defeating Memphis Middle College 10-0 in its sectional contest.
Seven of the eight Class A sectionals were decided by eight or more runs. East Robertson’s 3-1 win over Loretto was the lone exception.
The Huskies’ four-team section of the bracket also includes South Pittsburg and Moore County. Those four teams will play a double elimination tournament with the winner advancing to Friday’s state championship.
In the other section of the bracket, Summertown will play University High and Lake County will play East Robertson.
In the final Tennessee Baseball Report poll, Summertown was ranked No. 2 in Class A. East Robertson was No. 4 and Lake County No. 5. Coalfield was No. 3 in the final poll.
SOFTBALL
The handful of Greeneville softball players who also play basketball will have a shot at revenge on Tuesday when they open the Class A state tournament against Summertown, the team that ended the Lady Huskies’ basketball season in the state semifinals.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Central Time at the Starplex in Murfreesboro.
Summertown enters the tournament with a 31-2-1 record, the best in the field. The Lady Eagles are riding a 22-game winning streak and they have appeared in five consecutive state tournaments.
North Greene comes into the state tournament after defeating Greenback 8-5 for the Region 1-A title and then taking down Oliver Springs 6-2 in the state sectionals.
Throughout the postseason, Cambell Gaby’s pitching has led the way for the Lady Huskies as they have held opponents to two runs or less in four of their last five games.
The Lady Huskies’ offense has picked up over the past week and they will count on the likes of Anna Weems, Kessie Antonelli, Haley Kirkpatrick and Gaby to provide the big hits.
North Greene last advanced to the state tournament in 2008, and this will be its fourth trip to the state tournament.
At 24-9-1, the Lady Huskies have the second most wins among the eight-team field.
North Greene’s side of the bracket also includes Eagleville and Union City. The other quarterfinal contests include Sale Creek vs. Halls and Huntland vs. Loretto.
TRACK & FIELD
The state track meets this week will include 34 athletes from Greeneville, Chuckey-Doak, South Greene and West Greene.
Among the group are a few sectional champions and top seeds.
In the Small Class meet, West Greene’s Christiana Ricker will be the top seed in the girls pole vault after her sectional performance.
In the girls triple jump, South Greene’s Haley Kells is the two seed. In the girls high jump, sectional champion Abbey King sits in the sixth position, but her season best jump of 5 feet, 4 inches is better than any jump anyone had in any sectional meet. King is also the fifth seed in the 300-meter hurdles.
West Greene’s Abbey Cox won sectional championships in shot put and discus, but will be in the middle of the pack as far as seeding goes.
The South Greene and Chuckey-Doak girls 4x100-meter relay teams go into the state meet as the fourth and fifth seeds, respectively.
In the Small Class boys high jump, South Greene’s Chandler Fillers and Jalen Ingram were the top leapers at the East Sectional. They are tied for the third seed going into the state meet.
In the Large Class meet, Greeneville’s Jaden Stevenson was the Region 1 champion in the long jump. He enters the state meet as the fifth seed, seven inches away from the top seed. Stevenson was second in the 100 meters at the regional and will be the third seed at the state meet in a field that includes 10 sub 11-second sprinters.
Greeneville’s 4x100-meter relay team of Stevenson, Mason Gudger, Keelan Lester and Jayquan Price will be the top seed in the state meet.
The Small Class meet will be held on Tuesday at Rockvale High School. Field events start at 8:30 a.m. Central Time and running events start at 4 p.m.
The Large Class meet will be held on Thursday at Rockvale with the same schedule.
TENNIS
Three local athletes will be looking to bring home state championships in tennis this week.
South Greene’s Carson Reaves will be competing in the Small Class girls singles tournament. She is slated to begin play at 9 a.m. Central Time on Thursday against Leigh Baldwin of Madison Magnet.
In Small Class boys doubles, Aydan Hawk and Lawson Burns of South Greene will take on Preston Johns and Justin McCarty of Gatlinburg-Pittman at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The semifinals for both singles and doubles will be at 2 p.m. Thursday and the championship matches will take place on Friday.
The state tennis tournaments are held at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.