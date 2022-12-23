Here is a glimpse of the teams that will be in Greeneville Dec. 27-31 for the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic. Teams are listed in alphabetical order:
Alcoa
Alcoa entered the current season as one of the favorites to contend for the state’s Class 2A championship, and they have not done anything in the early going of the year to negate that prediction.
Alcoa was 7-1 as of last week. Last season they finished with a 24-13 season mark and made it to the Class 2A semifinals in the state tournament before losing to WestView. They have been playing in a Florida tournament this week.
The Tornado are led by Carson-Newman commitment Karli Haworth and UVa-Wise signee Macie Ridge. Teammates Amelia Pfeiffer and Mak Bremer have also received several offers to continue their hoops career at the next level.
Chuckey-Doak
One of Greene County’s five high schools, the Lady Black Knights are off to their best start in several seasons with an 8-5 mark in the early going. Their eight wins this season have already surpassed their total win total from last year.
The Lady Knights are under the direction of a new coach this year in Kyle Donahue.
Cleveland
The Lady Raiders return to Greeneville this year with a solid 9-3 mark through the early part of the campaign, with those losses coming to tough foes in Bearden and Bradley Central along with a squad from Missouri. Cleveland finished 23-9 last season
The Raiders have a solid cast of stars who have college ambitions in Lauren Hurst (who is being given looks by several D1 schools), Milah Williams, Paige Moody, Jaydin Lee and Tyria Tanner.
Elizabethton
The Cyclones surprised some folks by making it all the way to the state tournament last year with a 25-7 record. They knocked off Greeneville in last year’s Region 1 finals and went on to the state tournament, where they lost to Upperman in the first round.
Elizabethton is off to a 7-2 start this year and is led by Lina Lyon (considering offers from King, Covenant, Milligan, Centre, Penn State, Faulkner, Randolph and Webster) and Renna Lane (being courted by Covenant, Milligan, Trevecca, Berry, Centre and Lenoir Rhyne).
Grainger
Another area team that traditionally is one of the best programs in East Tennessee, competing in Class 3A. The Grizz have struggled some in the early part of the season with a 5-5 record, but all indications are the young team is growing up quickly.
Last season Grainger finished 28-6, with three of those losses coming in Greeneville at the Ladies Classic.
Greeneville
The Lady Devils made a run at the Ladies Classic championship last year, but fell to Bullitt East of Kentucky in the championship. They went on to a 27-9 season record and advanced to the state tournament where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Greeneville, led by Gardner-Webb signee Lauren Bailey, is off to a 7-3 start on the season and their schedule has been brutal. Losses have come against powerhouses Bradley Central, Alcoa and Bearden.
Knox Catholic
The start of the season has not been kind as injuries have hampered the Irish and they were 3-6 as of last week. Last year they finished at 21-10 and advanced to the Tennessee D11-AA state semifinals.
Key returnees are Sydney Mains, who has offers from UT-Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Wofford, App State, Jacksonville State, Murray State and Buffalo; and Jasmin Williams, who has committed to Buffalo.
Knox Webb
Another strong program from the private school ranks, Webb’s Spartans are 7-2 on the year after finishing at 18-11 a season ago and were state tournament semifinalists, eventually losing to Lipscomb Academy.
Webb features Carson-Newman commit Madely Ladd; freshman Meeyah Green who has already received offers from Dayton and George Mason while receiving interest from larger programs like Tennessee, Louisville, Duke and Maryland; and eighth grader Azuya Blair, who has already received a college offer from George Mason University.
Lumpkin County (Ga.)
One of the state of Georgia’s premier programs, located in Dahlonega, the Indians are off to a 9-1 start as of last week.
The defending state champions in Class 3A, the Indians have three players who have already committed to play college ball: Lexie Pierce (North Georgia), Mary Mullinas (Emory) and Kate Jackson (Emmanuel College). Another player, Averie Jones, is mulling over several D1 and D2 offers.
Mercer County (Ky.)
Mercer County has one player already committed to play college ball in Timberlynn Yeast, and another, Anna Drakeford, who is receiving looks from several colleges. Lindsay Jessie and Teigh Yeast are also key members of the Titans.
Mercer County had a 3-5 record in the early part of the season.
Morristown West
The Trojans of Coach Johnny Galyon have been to the Ladies’ Classic many times and are always competitive in East Tennessee hoops. The Trojans finished 17-14 last year and is off to a 6-4 start in the early part of the campaign.
North Greene
Coach James Buchanan has turned the Huskies into an almost annual threat to make it to Murfreesboro. Regarded as one of East Tennessee’s top Class A programs, the Huskies made it to state last year and finished at 25-13. They are 6-7 in the 2022-23 season.
O
ak Ridge
After a 20-10 2021-22 season, the Wildcats are not off to their typical start, sporting a 3-6 early worksheet this season. But they finished 20-10 a year ago and are always a threat in Tennessee state girls basketball.
Pikeville (Ky.)
Pikeville sports Trinity Rowe, a key player who is being courted by ETSU, UNC-Wilmington, UT-Chattanooga and several other college programs. Jenna Sparks and Kyera Thornsbury are also key performers.
The Panthers had a 4-0 record as of early last week.
Providence Day (N.C.)
Providence is off to a hot 8-1 start and has one of North Carolina’s top freshmen in Jaida McClure.
The team hails from Charlotte, and Chandler Brooks has committed to play at Enbry Riddle next season while Lauren Jenson has committed to play soccer at Dennison (Ohio). Jordyn Latter has several Div. II offers.
South Greene
A program that has been strong since the school’s inception over 50 years ago, the Lady Rebels are 9-4 this year after going 18-15 a season ago. It’s a very young Rebel team that shows signs of improving each night out.
Thomas Dale (Va.)
Hailing from Chester, Va., the Knights were 6-0 last week and comes to Greeneville as one of Virginia’s top programs. Nylah Wilson is getting looks from Johnson C. Smith, Virginia Union and Richmond, while Tamya Webb and Syvannah Dawson are also prospects among the starting lineup.
University School of Jackson
The small private school from West Tennessee has an eighth grader, Hayden Ayers, who is already being courted by SEC programs Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisville, Florida and Kentucky. The team finished 12-15 last year and is 5-3 on the young season.
Upperman
One of Tennessee’s premier programs, Upperman finished 32-5 last year on their way to the state Class 3A state title. They finished fourth in last year’s tourney. Their only loss this year against 10 victories was to White County.
Abigail Johnson has several college offers while Jayla Cobb has committed to Roane State.
West Greene
West Greene’s program finished at 15-15 last year, one of their best seasons in several years, and Coach Betsy Shaw has hopes of continuing the upward trend of winning at that school. The Lady Buffaloes are 3-13 this season.