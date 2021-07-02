The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County will hold its 20th Champions Dinner on Thursday, July 15, at First Baptist Church.
Former University of Tennessee basketball star and current pro basketball player Admiral Schofield will be the guest speaker.
Schofield was an NBA draft pick after compiling a standout career at the University of Tennessee where he was named All-SEC while leading the Vols basketball team to a No.1 ranking during his senior season.
The event is a fundraiser for the organization that serves many children annually throughout Greeneville & Greene County with a variety of after-school, summer and youth sports programs.
This year’s event is title sponsored by Forward Air. The event will start with a reception at 6 p.m. sponsored by First Horizon Bank Foundation, the Greeneville Light & Power System, Marsh Propane and Merkel Bros Construction to meet Admiral Schofield. Dinner sponsored by Greeneville Federal Bank and Ballad Health/Greeneville Community Hospital will start at 6:30 pm.
The Event Program is sponsored by Dr. Daniel Lewis with the evening’s program to follow with Admiral Schofield as the special guest sponsored by C&C Millwright. This year’s event is co-chaired by Satish Hira and Laura White.
The Champions Dinner is known for its dynamic speakers which have included, past speakers such as Pat Summitt, Phil Fulmer, Ray Mears, Johnny Majors, Tee Martin, Dale Ellis, Rick Barnes, Josh Dobbs, Grant Williams and Dale Murphy.
“This year promises to be no different, with Admiral Schofield,” stated Scott Bullington, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club. “Admiral embodies everything that is right with professional athletes today and he is very accomplished in community service in addition to his feats on the basketball court."
Schofield came to Tennessee from Zion, Illinois in 2015 and played for Rick Barnes on some of the best teams that have played in Knoxville. After his first two years at Tennessee Schofield exploded his junior season, leading the Vols to an SEC Regular Season Championship.
Schofield was named Second-team All-SEC for his outstanding play. He led the Vols in rebounding and averaged 13.9 ppg as the Vols made the NCAA March Madness Round of the 32 before being upset by Loyola Chicago.
During his senior year Schofield was the leader for the Tennessee Volunteers basketball teams that accomplished a school-record-tying 31 wins and a Sweet Sixteen appearance.
The Vols also authored a program-record 19-game win streak, logged three wins over top-five opponents and spent a month ranked atop both major Top 25 polls.
Schofield scored 30 points against previously top ranked Gonzaga for the Vols in a big early season win. Tennessee spent the entire 2018-19 season ranked in the top 10 and earned a year-end ranking of No. 5 in the coaches’ poll. That team set single-season school records for assists and blocks and was the first UT team to score more than 3,000 points.
Over his last two seasons at Tennessee, Schofield was a leading force behind Tennessee’s 57-15 won-loss record. The Vols completed that season riding a school-record streak of 35 straight appearances in the AP Top 25. Schofield’s play on the court earned him All-SEC honors his senior year and put him in position to play for the Washington Wizards of the NBA.
As a rookie in the NBA with the Wizards, Schofield averaged 5.1 ppg and 3.8 rpg. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 19, 2020 before being the first pick in the G League Draft by the Greensboro Swarm on Jan. 11, 2021. Schofield appeared in 14 games for the Swarm, averaging 10.1 ppg and 5.8 rpg. Schofield is currently working towards opportunities for the upcoming NBA season.
For tickets or more information on the Boys & Girls Club event contact Scott Bullington or Jessica Poore at 423-787-9322, email Bullington at gbgc@comcast.net or stop by the Boys & Girls Club at 740 West Church Street next to the Greene County Health Department.