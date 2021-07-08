North Greene senior Carson Whaley added another accomplishment to his stellar senior year on Thursday as he was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class A All-State Baseball Team.
The All-State recognition comes after he helped the Huskies’ golf, basketball and baseball teams all advance to their respective state tournaments during the 2020-21 school year.
“I’m very proud of Carson and I think this is something he absolutely deserved,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “I think it’s a testament to how hard he worked this season. Even during basketball he was throwing and working to make sure he was ready. I’m very happy that he was able to get this honor.”
Whaley starred on the mound for the Huskies this season and was named to the All-State team as a pitcher. He struck out 103 batters in 66 1/3 innings while boasting a 1.16 ERA. He walked just 11 batters all year and held opponents to a .183 batting average while earning a 9-2 record.
“Being a lefty Carson is so deceptive,” Lowe said. “He is very deceptive in the way he delivers the ball, and it gets on you very quick. He can mix speeds up and I think it’s really hard for hitters to time him up. That is key to success, just being very deceptive.”
He pitched the Huskies to a 5-1 over South Fulton in the first round of the Class A State Tournament with six strike outs and no earned runs. In the state sectionals against Coalfield he tossed 4 1/3 no-hit innings in the Huskies’ 12-0 victory.
“Carson won our game in Murfreesboro, and he threw our sub state game. He was instrumental in what we were able to do this year,” Lowe said. “I was very fortunate to have two really good pitchers this year, with Cayden Foulks also. Those guys led us all year long. When I needed to Carson to go out and perform he always answered the call. He was always there to throw strikes and get outs. He made things much easier on our offense”
Whaley was also one of North Greene’s top bats this year. He hit .360 with a .500 on base percentage, 18 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, nine doubles, and 32 runs scored.
A handful of other Greene County baseball players also earned postseason honors in recent weeks. The Tennessee baseball Report named Greeneville’s Trey Massengill to its second team All-State team as a shortstop. He hit .464 with six doubles, 11 RBIs and 38 steals in his senior campaign.
Massengill and senior Greeneville outfielder Nick Iezzi were named to Tennessee Baseball Report’s East All-Region Team. Greeneville catcher Avery Collins was named honorable mention All-Region.
West Greene’s Mason McCamey was named to the TBR’s Super Freshman Team.
The Prep Baseball Report named Collins third team All-State. He hit .440 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 41 RBIs.
Greene County resident and University High standout Kaleb Meredith was also named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class A All-State Team, and was second team All-State by the Tennessee Baseball Report.
Tennessee Sports Writers Association
All State Baseball Teams
Class AAA
C: Jarrett Martin, Hardin County, Sr.
IF: Pierre Seals, Germantown Houston, Sr.
IF: Cooper Clapp, Hardin County, Jr.
IF: Jayden Davis, Cookeville, Jr.
IF: Kyle Magrans, Clarksville, Sr.
UT: Logen Sutton, Powell, Sr.
OF: Tanner Kim, Farragut, Sr.
OF: Cole Torbett, Science Hill, Jr.
OF: Conner Hyatt, Science Hill, Sr.
P: Derek McCarley, Seymour, Sr.
P: Chase Burns, Beech, Sr.
P: Seth Garner, Hardin County, Jr.
Class AA
IF: Riley Franklin, Pigeon Forge, Jr.
IF: Brayden Taylor, Gibbs, Sr.
IF: Holden Warmath, Covington, So.
IF: Brandon Watts, Watertown, Sr.
UT: Eli Huddleston, Upperman, So.
OF: Baron Patterson, Martin Luther King, Sr.
OF: Ethan Syling, Nolensville, Sr.
OF: Logan Jonson, Pigeon Forge, Sr.
P: Reilly Byers, Gibbs, So.
P: Dylan Loy, Pigeon Forge, So.
P: Ethan McElvain, Nolensville, So.
C: Carson Raby, Gibbs, Sr.
Class A
C: Reece Genter, South Pittsburg, Sr.
IF: Grant Burleson, Summertown, Sr.
IF: Van True, East Robertson, Sr.
IF: Ryder Morey, Moore County, Sr.
IF: Drake Blackwood, Summertown, Sr.
UT: Chris Martin, Moore County, Sr.
OF: Kaleb Meredith, University High, Sr.
OF: Gavin Burleson, Summertown, Jr.
OF: Kaden White, Moore County, Sr.
P: Peyton Smith, East Robertson, Sr.
P: Carson Whaley, North Greene, Sr.
P: Ryan Cagle, South Pittsburg, Sr.
Division II-A
C: Cade Law, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.
IF: Kavares Tears, Columbia Academy, Sr.
IF: Langston Patterson, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.
IF: James Smith, Northpoint Christian, Jr.
IF: Anthony Zarlingo, Northpoint Christian, Sr.
UT: J.D. McCracken, Middle Tennessee Christian, Sr.
OF: Brendan Jones, Goodpasture Christian, Sr.
OF: J.J. Williams, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.
OF: Ryan Degges, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Sr.
P: Bay Griffin, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Sr.
P: Camden Hayslip, Friendship Christian, Sr.
P: Bryant Beranek, Columbia Academy, Jr.
Division II-AA
C: Trenton Lyons, Christian Brothers, So.
IF: Tyler Harrington, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
IF: Kaelen Culpepper, St. Benedict at Auburndale, Sr.
IF: Vytas Valincius, Baylor School, Sr.
IF: Danny Corona, Baylor School, Sr.
UT: Cooper Kinney, Baylor School, Sr.
OF: Luke Ellis, St. Benedict at Auburndale, Sr.
OF: C.J. Thomas, Memphis University School, Sr.
OF: Jay Dill, Baylor School, Sr.
P: Mick Arney, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
P: Miller Green, Lipscomb Academy, So.
P: Henry Godbout, Baylor School, Jr.