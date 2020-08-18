For the first time since mid-March, prep sports were back on a Greene County campus on Monday as South Greene and Chuckey-Doak got their volleyball seasons under way.
Masks were worn, temperatures were checked, and bleachers were marked off, but sports are finally back.
The home standing Lady Rebels, who are coming off an 11th consecutive state tournament appearance, showed some rust early. That was to be expected with a limited offseason and no scrimmages, but they eventually earned a 25-22, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of the Lady Knights.
“I’m excited that we are getting to play,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “It was good to get to see a different color on the other side of the net finally. You know there is going to be some rust, but anytime you can start the season with sweeps in JV and varsity you’ll take it.”
Chuckey-Doak played from in front most of the first set, but in the end South Greene was able to rally to a win.
Back to back aces by Haylee Richardson gave Chuckey-Doak its first lead of the evening at 9-8.
A kill by Richardson made the score 10-9, and an error put the Lady Knights in front 11-9. From there the squads traded points until a kill down the left sideline by Heidi Buch put Chuckey-Doak in front 21-17.
Two kills by Addison Williams got South Greene within 22-21, and then Sydney Gentry came up with an ace on two of the final three points of the set for a 25-22 win.
On the night, Williams had 13 kills, 10 service points and seven digs. The Lady Rebels will be expecting more from Williams this season after a strong sophomore year. She has not only moved into the role of South Greene’s primary outside hitter, but she is also spending time on the back row while also being counted on to be one of the team’s stronger servers.
“It is good to see Addison maturing. She is going to have a different role this year, and we are going to rely on her,” Gregg said.
The second set started like the first finished, with a kill by Williams and an ace by Gentry. Tips by Williams and Macey Snapp, and three service points from Williams put South Greene in front 9-2.
A kill by Jordyn Roderick put the Lady Rebels in front 13-5, then a run of three consecutive kills by Williams stretched the lead to 19-8.
South Greene finished the set with a kill from Haley Kells and a block from Mackenzie Nitson for a 25-12 win.
“I’ve had different teams like that over the years, that once they get a lead they can play a lot more relaxed,” Gregg said. “In that first set we made too many service errors and we couldn’t get in front, which meant we couldn’t get comfortable. Being the first game, I’m sure there were a lot of nerves, but we eventually settled in.”
Chuckey-Doak kept things close early in the third set. It went in front 3-1 after two errors by the Lady Rebels.
South Greene then went in front briefly on consecutive blocks by Nitson, but Chuckey-Doak was able to tie things for the final time 8-8 on a kill by Miley Garrison.
The Lady Rebels began to pull away on a seven serve streak by Williams. Williams had an ace and a back-row kill in the run, while Nitson added another block on the way to a 21-11 advantage.
The teams traded points to the finish with Snapp earning two aces as South Greene earned a 25-15 win.
Gentry had 12 assists, 11 digs and 11 service points for the Lady Rebels. Aydan Dyer had 13 digs, Nitson had five Blocks and Roderick 10 service points. Kells had eight digs and three kills, and Snapp had four assists and three aces.