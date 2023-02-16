JONESBOROUGH — Kortnei Bailey returned to South Greene’s lineup from injury Thursday night. And she didn’t wait long to make an impact.
She and South Greene bothered county rival West Greene the entire first half with their full-court press. And the Lady Rebels advanced to the District 1-2A championship game with a 63-27 win over the Lady Buffaloes in the district semifinals at David Crockett.
Bailey came off the bench and provided six quick points in the first quarter, four coming on a pair of putbacks. She buried a 3-pointer and two more layups in the second period to cap her 14-point first half, before finishing with a game-high 18 points — along with her seven offensive rebounds in the opening half.
“Normally she plays that fourth quarter too, but we took precaution or she could’ve have an even bigger night,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “She comes in and gives us a spark, not afraid to box out and mix it up with people.”
Jordyn Roderick also hit double figures for South Greene (21-6) with her 10-point effort. Her second-quarter 3-pointer started an 11-0 run which put the Lady Rebels ahead 34-5 after a triple by Bailey.
The Lady Rebels, who had fallen behind West Greene (8-27) in the early going at Mosheim, needed less than 10 seconds to take the lead on Hailey Brooks’ 3-pointer. Ryleigh Gregg made a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and finish South Greene’s opening 23-2 run.
“We’re just trying to play with urgency,” Gregg said. “We went with an aggressive man (defense) for a half, and we showed people what we could do, and then just worked half-court stuff in the second half. We’d not been able to practice for a few days, just trying to heal kids up. We took it as a conditioner.”
And as a result, South Greene took its 12th consecutive win. The Lady Rebels have now won all 19 games against district opponents since the 2021 realignment formed District 1-2A — 16-0 in the regular season with three district tournament wins.
Susong scored two layups in the final minute of the second quarter for a 43-12 halftime advantage, which reached 55-20 after three quarters.
Brooks and Susong both had nine points, with Madison Hensley scoring her six points in the first half. Ari Hoese scored her eight points in the third quarter, which included a pair of 3-pointers.
Madi Brown made two 3s in the third quarter and led the Lady Buffaloes with nine points, while Taylor Lawson added six.
Maddie Bryant’s midrange jumper got West Greene within 3-2 in the opening minute. But the Lady Buffs went scoreless until Kinsley Ellenburg’s and-one in the second quarter made it 23-5.
SOUTH GREENE 63
WEST GREENE 27
|WG
|2
|10
|8
|7
|—
|27
|SG
|20
|23
|12
|8
|—
|63
WG (27): Madi Brown 9, Taylor Lawson 6, Kinsley Ellenburg 3, Hailey Ripley 3, Maddie Bryant 2, Breanna Ellis 2, Mara Reagan 2.
SG (63): Kortnei Bailey 18, Jordyn Roderick 10, Hailey Brooks 9, Haley Susong 9, Ari Hoese 8, Madison Hensley 6, Ryleigh Gregg 3.
|3-pointers: SG 7 (Hoese 2, Bailey, Brooks, Gregg, Roderick, Susong); WG 3 (Brown 2, Ripley).