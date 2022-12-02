One of Eden Aiken’s biggest role models played volleyball at Walters State.
Now Aiken will have that opportunity for herself.
In Thursday afternoon’s ceremony at Greeneville High School, Aiken signed to continue her studies and her volleyball career at Walters State Community College.
Aiken is no stranger to the Morristown school. Greeneville Middle volleyball coach Courtney Dotson, her aforementioned role model, played setter for the Lady Senators. A setter herself at Greeneville, Aiken naturally looked up to Dotson.
“I’ve always tried to be like her because we play the same position,” Aiken said.
And Dotson wasn’t Aiken’s only Walters State connection. Erika Waycaster, one of Aiken’s club volleyball coaches and a former Chuckey-Doak standout, serves as an assistant coach for the Lady Senators.
“She reached out to me and asked me to come to an open gym with them,” Aiken recalled. “I really liked it and decided that’s what I was going to do.”
While she’s primarily been a setter in high school, Aiken isn’t sure what position she’ll play in college. But she anticipates either being a setter or a defensive specialist, depending on Walters State’s needs.
She served 66 aces and made 795 assists her senior year at Greeneville, along with 283 digs and 101 kills. Aiken finished her Lady Devils career with 2,071 assists, 694 digs, 211 kills and 103 service aces. Prior to Aiken’s senior year, her mom, Sara Aiken, was promoted to coach.
“I loved it most days,” Eden joked. “I definitely need to just keep working throughout the offseason to play at a higher level and compete at a level I’ve never played before. … Like any sport, being able to play multiple positions just puts you at a higher level of knowledge of the game and just makes you a better overall player.”
While she’s not sure of her college plans following her two-year Walters State career, Aiken plans to go into nursing and become a nurse practitioner after school.
“My dad’s been a doctor throughout my whole life, and I’ve wanted to be something in the medical field since I was 2,” Aiken said.
Aiken was part of two state tournament appearances for Greeneville volleyball. As a sophomore, she and the Lady Devils finished fourth in the state before earning a top-six finish her senior year.