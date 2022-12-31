The 3-pointers are nice, but Karli Haworth brings so much more to Alcoa.
Averaging four steals during the Lady Tornadoes’ run in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, she was named defensive MVP of the tournament. Her 3-point shooting effort in Saturday’s championship game didn’t hurt either.
She helped Alcoa win its first Ladies Classic title, as the Lady Tornadoes defeated Knoxville Catholic 58-47 at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Haworth shot 5-of-11 from long range and led the Lady T’s (14-1) with a game-high 24 points. Her fifth broke a 38-38 tie with seven minutes left, giving Alcoa the lead for good. Macie Ridge and Amelia Pfeiffer both hit layups over the next 2:12 to help make it a 47-38 game.
“Karli had a tough draw (guarding Catholic’s Jazmin Williams) because they set so many screens,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “A lot of the people see the buckets and everything she does offensively, but she’s always been a great defensive player. That’s what I love about her and Macie both. They’re two-way guards. They can score, put up numbers, but they’ll also both guard you.”
Kara Pitts’ and-one put Alcoa up 50-42, and Ridge followed another Pfeiffer layup by stealing the ball and scoring herself for a 56-45 lead.
Pfeiffer, who didn’t start as a precaution following a minor head injury during Alcoa’s semifinal win over Upperman, matched Haworth with four defensive rebounds while scoring 10 points.
Ridge scored nine points and led Alcoa in steals this time with three. She likewise played through pain, having left the game with 3:08 until halftime.
“Macie’s got a little black eye to show for it,” Baumann said. “Amelia assured me she was good. We took her out more than we normally would, but she’s rock for us, a rebounder, our defensive stopper inside, and getting better at finishing.
“I told the trainer I appreciate your help, I’m sorry we kept you so busy this week. But that’s part of it.”
Mak Bremer led Alcoa in assists with four while scoring eight points.
Sydney Mains fired in 19 points, and Williams had 11 to lead Catholic (8-9).
But once Ridge reentered, she helped limit Mains to three second-half points.
Mains shot 7-of-12 overall and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, setting a new Ladies Classic record with 23 made triples for the tournament. Haworth, who set the single-game record with nine 3s, finished the tournament with 20.
Mains hit two layups and a 3-pointer in the first quarter, before Pfeiffer tied the game 12-12. The Lady Irish stayed within 21-20 after Mains hit two more 3s in the second quarter, before a Haworth 3 helped Alcoa take a 26-24 halftime lead.
Williams gave Catholic its last lead when she scored through contact and missed the free throw, only to rebound it and score again for a 33-31 advantage.
KNOX CATHOLIC (47): Jazmin Williams 4-8 3-5 11, Connaster 0-4 0-0 0, Krueger 2-3 4-5 8, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Redd 1-5 0-0 2, Sydney Mains 7-12 2-2 19, Frana 3-7 1-4 7. TOTALS: 17-42 10-16 47.
ALCOA (58): Daugherty 1-3 0-0 2, Ridge 3-5 2-2 9, Pitts 2-3 1-1 5, Amelia Pfeiffer 5-8 0-0 10, Karli Haworth 8-17 3-3 24, Mak Bremer 3-8 2-2 8. TOTALS: 22-44 8-8 58.
3-Point Goals: KC—3 (Mains 3). AHS—6 (Haworth 5, Ridge).
Score by quarters:
Knox Catholic 12 12 11 12 — 47
Alcoa 12 14 10 22 — 58