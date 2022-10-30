For the second straight season, all five high schools in Greene County have qualified for the TSSAA playoffs.
Not to mention, four teams will be at home for the first round on Friday. All TSSAA playoff games kick off at 7 p.m. local time.
Chuckey-Doak (9-1), fresh off defeating West Greene 46-35 for the Region 1-3A championship, has a chance for its first 10-win season with a playoff win. The Black Knights host Austin-East (3-7), which finished fourth in Region 2-3A after last week’s loss to Alcoa.
The Black Knights will be seeking their third playoff win in program history, having last done so in 2011, as well as their first home playoff triumph since 1992. The Black Knights would host Gatlinburg-Pittman or Unicoi County in the second round with a win over the Roadrunners.
West Greene (8-2) has a chance to earn its first playoff victory on The Range this week. The Buffaloes welcome Pigeon Forge (5-5) to Jim Sauceman Field, the Tigers having defeated West Greene 21-20 in the playoffs last season at Pigeon Forge.
West Greene’s lone playoff win came 10 years ago at Cumberland Gap. Friday’s first-round winner will host Johnson County or visit Alcoa for the second round.
Greeneville (10-0), the top-ranked team in Class 4A, welcomes old playoff rival Knoxville Fulton (4-6) for the first round this season. The Greene Devils defeated Fulton 56-12 in the second round last season. This year’s Falcons finished fourth in Region 2-4A after a 72-54 loss at Carter.
With a win, Greeneville would host Gibbs or Grainger for the second round. Greeneville hasn’t lost in the first round since 2004.
South Greene (5-5), riding a three-game winning streak, returns to Rebel Hill for the first round after finishing second in Region 1-2A. The Rebels will host Rockwood (6-4), the Tigers having won four straight until last week’s 32-0 loss at York Institute.
A win would not only guarantee South Greene a non-losing season but would give the Rebels their fifth consecutive first-round win. Friday’s winner will host Cumberland Gap or visit York Institute for the second round.
North Greene (1-9), making its second playoff appearance in as many years under coach Eric Tilson, travels to Region 2-A champion Coalfield (9-1) again for the first round. The winner takes on Region 1-A runner-up Unaka or Greenback in the second round. A win would give the Huskies their first playoff victory in program history.
Playoff pairings can be found on page 2B, and full playoff brackets can be found at tssaasports.com.