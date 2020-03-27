The North Greene girls came into this season with high hopes after advancing to the state sectionals the year before and returning four starters from that team.
The lone addition to the lineup, center Brooklyn Anderson, proved to be the missing piece to the puzzle and the Lady Huskies won the District 1-A title, the Region 1-A title and advanced to the Class A state tournament.
Anderson was the central cog to North Greene’s stellar season, and as a result she has been named The Greeneville Sun’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“This was a phenomenal year for Brooklyn,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “She impacted every game on both ends of the court. She was our anchor defensively, changing shots and blocking shots. Then she provided a scoring punch in the paint.”
Anderson led the Lady Huskies in almost every statistical category this season averaging 12.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She shot 62 percent from the field and 73 percent from the free-throw line, both team-highs.
One area she excelled at that might have gone unnoticed while she was pulling down rebounds and filling up the net was her passing ability. The Lady Huskies ran the offense through Anderson as she battled double teams and distributed to shooters.
“Her ability to see the floor when she has two or three defenders on her was very impressive,” Buchanan said. “We kind played through her. Probably one of her more unique traits is her passing ability. She didn’t showcase this often but she could pull down a rebound and lead the break because of her court vision.”
With all of her talent and physical prowess, what might be the most frightening for opponents is that Anderson is only a sophomore. Buchanan believes she has plenty still to accomplish in her time at North Greene, and both he and Anderson are setting the bar high.
“What did she not accomplish this year? She was All-District, All-Region and Player of the Year in the county. Maybe Miss Basketball is something she can have her eye on,” Buchanan said. “She is far from a finished product. She knows what aspects of her game need some fine tuning, and she is working hard on those.
"We’re hopeful that she is going to be a Division I basketball player. She has some lofty goals, but she is putting in the work to meet them. I think the sky is the limit for her.”
After leading the Lady Huskies to their fifth state tournament berth in program history, Buchanan has been named The Greeneville Sun’s Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
North Greene came up one game short of the state tournament in 2019, and fitting Anderson into a lineup that seemed as though it was already set to make another deep run could have been a challenge for the Lady Huskies.
Anderson grew up in Greene County but played at Dobyns-Bennett as a freshman. After joining North Greene, Buchanan fit her into the lineup perfectly and his squad did not miss a beat.
“She has played with these kids so long it was almost like a homecoming, but of course we are doing different things than when they were in sixth and seventh grade,” Buchanan said. “But those other kids had a lot to do with her success. She would be the first to tell you that. They did a good job of finding her and playing through her.
“That was a tremendous sacrifice from those kids’ perspectives. We just switched one player, and everybody kind of had the same job. It still says a lot for a kid to not spend that year with us the year before and to come in like she did. I think those kids enjoy winning and they understand what gave us the best chance, and as the year went on they adjusted more to playing through her. I think them conforming to that and having fun with it says a lot about their character.”
Buchanan also became the winningest coach in North Greene history this season.
Joining Anderson on this year’s All-Greene County Girls Basketball Team are North Greene teammates in Haleigh Bernard and Breezy Savage.
Bernard, Anderson’s post partner who can also stretch defenses with her outside shooting, averaged 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a junior. She was named the Region 1-A tournament MVP and in the state sectionals against Wartburg she dropped in 18 points.
Savage, the Lady Huskies’ point guard and floor leader, averaged 8.3 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in her junior campaign.
Three South Greene Lady Rebels were named to the All-County team.
Junior shooting guard Kiley Collins led the Lady Rebels with 14.8 points per game while shooting 42 percent from behind the 3-point line. She grabbed 3.9 rebounds, nabbed 3.1 steals and dished 1.6 assists per game this season.
Forward Jayden Merriweather was second on the team with 11 points per game. She averaged four rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
Sophomore forward Addison Williams averaged 9.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and one block for South Greene.
Greeneville freshman Lauren Bailey and sophomore Delana DeBusk were also named to the All-County squad.
Bailey led the county in scoring with 16.5 points per game in her first season of high school basketball while also grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game.
DeBusk, a sophomore point guard, was second on the team with 8.8 points per game, while adding 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
West Greene’s Madi Brown also burst onto the scene as a freshman and led the Lady Buffaloes in scoring with 11.9 points per game. She averaged 2.4 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 38 percent from behind the arc.
Chuckey-Doak’s Sierra Jaynes is the lone senior on the All-County squad. She scored 13.4 points per game this season with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals.