On Thursday, De’Angelo Andrews took a big step in his athletic and academic career, one he was not sure would ever come.
Andrews signed to run track at Tusculum University despite only joining the West Greene program as a senior and then seeing that season almost totally wiped away due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is really shocking,” Andrews said. “Yeah, it’s a dream for me to be a college athlete. Seeing this happen and being able to go on this journey feels really good. It feels great to have this chance.”
Andrews, a student at South Greene who ran with the Buffaloes as part of a co-op program, participated in just a few a meets, but coach Joe Case thinks he has the ability to do big things with the Pioneers.
“I think this is a great opportunity for De’Angelo,” Case said. “He’s a great young man with great potential. We just got to see flashes of him because the season got cut short. I hate that he didn’t get to run a full season, but I’m excited that he is getting this opportunity at Tusculum.”
Like all senior spring athletes, Andrews losing his season in March was devastating at the time, but he will now value his opportunity to run in college even more.
“This was kind of a shocking season,” Andrews said. “I came out as a freshman and didn’t run in any meets, but then I’ve just been playing football. I wanted to run this year, and I got to run a little bit. Then we had the rest of the season canceled. I didn’t think I would have the opportunity to get looked at. It makes this even more special for me.”
Because he has such limited experience on the track, Andrews has not quite specialized in any event yet, but he and Case think he can help the Pioneers in the 200 meters, the 400 meters and the sprint relays.
“He’s really raw athletically and has such a great heart. He brings a positive presence and a great attitude. I’m really interested to see what coach (Cory) Pratt can do with him,” Case said.
Andrews plans to major in history at Tusculum and hopes to go on to law school once he graduates.
Andrews signed his letter of intent at South Greene on Friday in front of a few friends and family.
This spring, Case will be starting a track program on Rebel Hill after leaving West Greene. He’s hopeful that seeing Andrews sign will inspire more Rebels to try to accomplish big things on the track.
“It’s an exciting time for South Greene track,” Case said. “De’Angelo signs today and we have some on the girls side that are getting several offers. Things are building, and even though we are in the early stages I think this program can excel.”