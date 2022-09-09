Apex Bank has provided locally-designed T-shirts to be sold at South Greene and West Greene high schools for the Battle Of The Milk Can football rivalry game that will be played on Friday night. (Left to right) Donna Dearing, Apex Bank branch manager at West Main Street; Dr. Lori Wilhoit, South Greene High School principal; Tim Shelton, West Greene High School principal; Lance McKinney, East TN Consumer Mortgage Lending Manager with Apex Bank; and Tammy Kinser, Apex Greene County Market President.
Greene County’s biggest football rivalry, “The Battle of the Milk Can,” will take place on Friday at West Greene High School and is sponsored by Apex Bank.
“The battle of the milk can is so much more than football. It brings two communities together each year to celebrate, commemorate and relive the past as we celebrate the present and future,” said Lori Wilhoit, South Greene principal. “South Greene is blessed to be a part of the long-standing milk can tradition.”
Apex Bank purchased locally-designed T-shirts and delivered them to the schools to be sold to students, parents and fans to wear at the game. Proceeds from the sale of the shirts go to each participating school for their respective programs.
“The Battle of the Milk Can always provides an electrifying atmosphere,” said Tim Shelton, West Greene principal. “The faculties, staff, students and communities of both schools take great pride in this game. West Greene is grateful to be a part of this tradition and looks forward to many more years of competition.”
“Apex Bank is proud to once again be the sole sponsor of one of the longest football rivalry games in the state,” said Lance McKinney, East Tennessee Consumer Mortgage and Lending Manager with Apex Bank. “Our team at Apex Bank looks forward to supporting all schools in our community and helping to foster great relationships in the years to come.”
The rivalry began in 1974. South Greene leads the series 34-14.