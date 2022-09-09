090922 BATTLE OF THE MILK CAN SHIRTS

Apex Bank has provided locally-designed T-shirts to be sold at South Greene and West Greene high schools for the Battle Of The Milk Can football rivalry game that will be played on Friday night. (Left to right) Donna Dearing, Apex Bank branch manager at West Main Street; Dr. Lori Wilhoit, South Greene High School principal; Tim Shelton, West Greene High School principal; Lance McKinney, East TN Consumer Mortgage Lending Manager with Apex Bank; and Tammy Kinser, Apex Greene County Market President.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

Trending Recipe Videos