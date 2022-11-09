Lauren Bailey is going from one tightly knit community to another.
That, and playing some NCAA Division I basketball.
The Greeneville High School senior who helped lift the Lady Devils back to Murfreesboro signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Bailey will continue her education and her basketball career at Gardner-Webb University.
“I’m thankful,” Bailey said. “I’ve worked pretty hard for it, so just really excited to be able to do what I’m about to do.”
While playing with her Murfreesboro-based travel team, Bailey drew the attention of Alex Simmons and the Runnin’ Bulldogs coaching staff. While Bailey had already gotten to know Simmons through her trainer, the two developed an even better relationship over time.
Other schools had expressed interest. But her unofficial visit solidified Boiling Springs, N.C., as the place Bailey wants to spend the next four years of her life.
“It reminded me a lot of Baileyton,” she said. “I grew up there. Just a nice little small town community … when I was on campus, the team and coaches just made it feel like a family. Just felt like home.”
Her role at Gardner-Webb will differ slightly from high school. Bailey indicated coaches recruited her to primarily be a shooter.
“It’s going to take some work,” she said. “Going to have to maybe settle back on what I’m used to doing and make sure my shot is where it needs to be when I get to college.”
A standout since her freshman season with the Lady Devils, Bailey led Greeneville to a 27-9 overall record her junior year. She led the Lady Devils in scoring at 18.6 points per game, while also grabbing a team-high 7.8 rebounds a game. She also averaged 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists.
She scored a combined 53 points in Greeneville’s District 2-3A semifinal and Region 1-3A semifinal wins over Cocke County, before dropping 25 in the Class 3A Sectional at Seymour. That win earned the Lady Devils their first state tournament appearance since 2010.
But Bailey has every intention for her senior year to last longer than last year’s state quarterfinal exit against Jackson South Side.
“Last year I don’t think we were ready for what we walked into,” she said. “Championship teams focus and work hard every day. That’s what we’ve been focusing on (since practice started).”
Bailey is currently undecided on her major, although she hinted at coaching after college.