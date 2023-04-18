Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state girls basketball team, while North Greene’s Sonya Wagner has been named to the Class A all-state team.
Bailey, a senior guard/forward and a three-time all-state selection, was a Miss Basketball finalist and the District 2-3A player of the year while helping the Lady Devils to a 27-9 record and their second straight state tournament appearance this season.
Bailey averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. She shot 44 percent from the floor, 36 percent from 3-point range and 74 percent from the free throw line.
Bailey was also selected to the Class 3A East squad for the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee all-star game.
Bailey will continue her career at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. She will leave Greeneville second on the girls basketball all-time scoring list with 2,232 points behind Sydni Lollar’s 2,594.
Wagner, a senior guard, helped North Greene to a 20-18 record and its fourth straight state tournament appearance.
Wagner led North Greene in scoring at 15 points per game, while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out 1.6 assists per game.
Wagner was also selected to the Class A East squad for the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee all-star game.