CHATTANOOGA — As the clocked ticked down to zero, Jenna Baines could no longer control her emotions. She popped up from the mat, sprinted into the arms of coach Randy Shelton and could not stop the joyous tears from pouring down her face.
Baines, a Greeneville freshman, had just battled for six minutes on Thursday to become the first state champion in Lady Devil wrestling history.
“It feels amazing to win a state championship, I did not know it was going to feel this good,” Baines said. “Whenever I heard the whistle, I heard everybody screaming for me. I just took off running and jumped on my coaches. I didn’t even know the score. I just felt great.”
This is Baines first year wrestling. In just a few months, she went from rookie to grinding out a 9-7 win over Betsy Nations of Collierville to claim the 112-pound state championship.
After experience in some other combat sports like jujutsu and kick boxing, Baines has grown to love wrestling and has really worked hard at mastering the craft.
“Jenna is one of the very few freshmen here and she is making waves,” Shelton said. “She’s now the third freshman state champion in Greeneville High history, and she will be mentioned in the same breath as some great wrestlers in Hunter Mason and Kodiak Cannedy.
“She comes from an athletic family, but this is her first year wrestling. She has completely bought in to everything we have tried to do. She has worked so hard for this.”
In Thursday’s championship match, Baines fell behind 4-1 in the first period, but she never stopped battling.
In the second period, she first was awarded a point when Nations locked her hands, and then closed the gap to 4-3 when she escaped Nations’ grasp. With 26 seconds left in the period, Baines sprung her move and got a takedown for a 5-4 lead.
“I was nervous for sure, but I knew what I had to do,” Baines said. “I’ve been in those positions before and I just had to listen to my coaches. I knew I had to be more physical and just keep pushing. I knew eventually she would tire out if I kept pushing the pace.”
A lock-hands penalty on Baines tied things 5-5 going into the third period. With 1:18 left in the match, Nations took down Baines to move in front 7-5.
Baines kept battling and forced Nations into two more penalties, which pushed her back in front 8-7.
With 19 seconds left, Nations gave away an escape point with the hope of getting two points back with a takedown, but Baines held strong to the finish.
Shelton credited his assistant coaches Atlas Fagundes and Sid Mason for providing a strong scout of the opponent from Collierville. They knew she had the potential to rack up penalties and those penalties ended up deciding the state title.
“We had a game plan, and Jenna followed it almost perfectly,” Shelton said. “We knew that even if we gave up a point here or there she was going to make mistakes. My assistant coaches Atlas Fagundes and Sid Mason scouted her so well. They had Jenna in a perfect position.”
Baines started the day by pinning Grace Elliott of Siegel. In the semifinals, she dropped the first two points to Amanda Thomason of Cheatam County, but rallied for a 16-8 major decision.
Baines was not the only local wrestler to earn a spot on the medal stand on Thursday at the girls wrestling state championships.
Greeneville’s Morgan Cornelius (140) took fifth place and Nevaeh Nuckols (215) of Chuckey-Doak finished in sixth place.
Cornelius advanced to the medal rounds by earning a 5-2 decision over Parasken Christolpoulos of Baylor. She then was pinned by Brooklyn Long of Independence before winning by forfeit in the fifth-place match.
Nuckols moved into the medal round by pinning Macy Greenlee of West Greene. Going into the third period, Greenlee held a 3-2 lead. Nucklols started the period with an escape and followed that with a takedown to move in front 5-3. The lead reached 8-3 before Nuckols was able to earn the pin.
In the consolation semifinals, Hillboro’s Taliyah Autumn pinned Nuckols in 1:45. In the fifth-place match, Nuckols dropped a 9-7 decision to Union County’s Kayla Faulkner.