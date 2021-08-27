Chuckey-Doak will head to Happy Valley on Friday in what is expected to be a battle between two evenly matched opponents in a non-conference game.
“I think this is going to be a really physical matchup. They have a really good line up front just like we do,” Chuckey-Doak coach Matt Ripley said. “I think this one comes down to the team that is the most physical and the team that makes the fewest mistakes will be the one that wins this one.”
The Black Knights are coming off a 63-7 loss to a talented Knoxville Catholic team in week one, while Friday will be Warriors first game of the season. Ripley hopes having a game under their belt can give his team a little bit of an edge in this matchup.
“I think having that game under our belt helps us in that we have gone through all of our stuff,” Ripley said. “We have run through all of special teams live, we have used all of our personnel packages, and we have done at live game speed. We got to see some guys under the lights for the first time. At the same time we haven’t seen Happy Valley in live game action, and that makes them a little harder to prepare for.”
While last week’s loss was lopsided, the Knights did not walk away completely disappointed. Ripley was quick to point out that he was impressed with Cayden Tullock’s 83-yard touchdown pass to Connor Lamons. The coach feels if his first-year starter at quarterback can do that against Catholic then he is certainly capable of doing it against Happy Valley or anyone else on the schedule.
The Knights expect Friday’s game to be more ground oriented and they will rely on guys like Carlos Dimas and Nathan Norton to open holes for Brasen Murvin and Josh Guy to run through.
“If we can control the line of scrimmage then I think our guys at running back and Tullock at quarterback can make some things happen,” Ripley said. “It all starts up front. We have to stay on our blocks and open up those holes. If everything happens up front that needs to happen then I think we will be in pretty good shape.”
The Warriors also come into the matchup with an experienced and talented offensive line, and they will be blocking for a lot of new faces.
Happy Valley has not settled on a quarterback. Both Blake Garmon and Reagan Ensor are expected to get a chance on Friday.
Andrew Little will be the Warriors go-to option on Friday, and they will line him up all over the formation. He will be their primary ball carrier, but will also spend some time out wide, and could even take a few snaps behind center. Chuckey-Doak will have to know where he is at all times.
NORTH GREENE
AT CASTLEWOOD (Va.)
The North Greene Huskies will be hitting the road on Friday night, making the long drive to Castlewood, Virginia, looking for their first win since September 2019.
The Huskies are coming off of a 42-0 loss to Unaka in their season opener. In the loss, North Greene struggled to defend the pass and gave up 240 yards through the air.
Fortunately for the Huskies, Castlewood will look to run first on Friday night with an attack based on misdirection and led by tailback Landen Taylor. Taylor was an All-State defensive back last year, and also led Castlewood with 660 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in a shortened spring season.
Outside of Taylor, the Blue Devils bring little experience back in what coach Chris Lark has described as a rebuilding year for his program. Depth will also be an issue for Castlewood as it will dress only 18 players for what will be its season opener.
North Greene will also rely on a veteran workhorse tailback in Tyler Sanches. Sanches was the bright spot against Unaka with 93 rushing yards on 15 carries.
As a team, North Greene produced just 94 yards of offense last week while also being penalized 65 yards. The Huskies will have to improve in both of those areas to get back in the win column.
Kickoff in Castlewood will be at 7 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE
AT KNOXVILLE CATHOLIC
South Greene fought hard and had its chances last week, but ultimately fell to Class 5A Daniel Boone 23-14.
Things will not get any easier on Friday night as the Rebels make the trip to Knoxville Catholic to take on one of the most talented teams in East Tennessee.
The Fighting Irish are coming off a 63-7 win over Chuckey-Doak last week. They made big plays all over the field, led by senior running back Keondre Jarmon who had 74 yards on four carries with two touchdowns.
Receiver Tommy Winton, who holds offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State and West Virginia, had a 19-yard touchdown reception and a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown. Receiver Sam O’Leary had a 66-yard touchdown catch and an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
All-State quarterback Luke Myers did a little bit of everything for the Rebels in their season opener as he ran for 106 yards and then threw for 124 yards. His favorite target was Caleb Robinson, who had five catches for 82 yards.
Myers will be counted on to turn in big plays again on Friday if the Rebels are going to upset the Irish.
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY
AT WEST GREENE
West Greene’s home opener scheduled for Friday against Northview Academy has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the Buffaloes’ program. No rescheduled date or alternate future opponent has been set, but both teams have an open date on October 22.