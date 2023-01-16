COLLEGE BASKETBALL Belmont's Gillespie Gets MVC Newcomer Honor Jan 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Belmont University’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie (2), a Greeneville grad, has been named the MVC newcomer of the week. BELMONT UNIVERSITY SPORTS INFORMATION Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. LOUIS — Belmont University men’s basketball student-athlete Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced Monday.Gillespie, a Greeneville grad, averaged 14.5 points, two rebounds and five assists per game as Belmont defeated Valparaiso 74-59 and Northern Iowa 76-72 this past week.Gillespie had a career-high 15 points, six assists and two steals at Valparaiso. He had 14 points and four assists vs. Northern Iowa.Gillespie shot 62 percent from the field for the week and ranks among league leaders in steals and assists.Belmont will host Murray State at 8 p.m. central on Tuesday. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ja'kobi Gillespie Assist Belmont University Sport Basketball Newcomer Athlete Steal Student Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store Changes Coming To Greeneville Sun Delivery New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department Motorcyclist Attempting To Evade Police Killed In Crash More Details Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash