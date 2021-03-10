MURFREESBORO — With a flick of the wrist, Haleigh Bernard became a legend.
The North Greene senior made the biggest shot of her career, maybe the biggest shot in North Greene history, when she drained a 3-pointer as time expired to send the Lady Huskies to a 43-40 win over top-ranked Gibson County in the first round of the Class A state tournament on Wednesday.
“Sometimes in big games you just have hit one to make a difference, and Haleigh hit a big one,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “Bernard made what may be the biggest shot in the history of that old school that’s been sitting on Old Baileyton Road since 1963. It’s one we won’t forget anytime soon.”
Coming out of a timeout with 10 seconds left, Zoe Sanders brought the ball up the floor and drove to the elbow. She spun and tossed a pass back to Bernard at the top of the key. The senior, who to that point was 0-for-4 from 3-point range and 1-for-5 from the field, pulled in the pass and then ripped a bomb through net at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University to keep the Lady Huskies’ state championship hopes alive.
“Zoe launched the pass over Brooklyn (Anderson’s) head, and I knew I had to be big,” Bernard said. “It doesn’t matter how you played earlier in the game, at the end you have to step up.
"It felt so good to make it. I have to give credit to my teammates, they carried us for most of the game. I just finished it at the end.”
While the afternoon ended in euphoria, with tears of joy being shed, hugs being shared, and Buchanan exuberantly leaping all over the floor, it started in much different fashion for the Lady Huskies.
The Lady Pioneers scored the first 14 points on Wednesday and forced Buchanan to burn two timeouts looking for answers.
In that stretch, point guard Micah Hart led Gibson County’s full-court press and seemed to obstruct almost every North Greene pass. She scored off a pair of steals in the opening run while older sister Madison Hart also scored four points.
“When they went up 14-0, I told myself that I need to calm down because I started off shaky,” North Greene senior point guard Breezy Savage said. “But I think as a team we gathered ourselves after that first quarter. It’s just eight minutes. We had a whole game ahead of us. We told ourselves that we’re not going out like that.”
Over the final 2:26 of the first quarter, Anderson brought to life North Greene’s offense and scored six points, but Gibson County finished the period leading 16-6.
In the second quarter, the Lady Huskies settled in on offense, but it was the defensive effort that allowed them to tie the game 22-22 at intermission.
The plan all night for the Lady Huskies was to slow Miss Basketball finalist Madison Hart, and they set out to accomplish that by having Shelby Davenport face guard her all day while Anderson camped in the paint as backup.
The result was nothing came easy for Hart as she was held to 12 points, 10 points below her season average. With Anderson staying in front of the rim, she set a state-tournament record for defensive rebounds with 18. She was one shy of the total rebounding mark with 22, while also leading North Greene with 18 points, six blocks and five steals.
“We rolled the dice tonight and decided (Hart) was going to have to score on two people,” Buchanan said. “Shelby hounded her all night, and she had confidence doing it because her big sister Brook was back there to protect her. Brook played 32 minutes, and if she doesn’t we have no chance. I told her in practice, joking, we needed her to set a rebounding record to win this one, and I really can’t believe she did it.”
Savage started the second quarter with a pair of fastbreak layups and Sanders made it 19-16 when she came around a screen by Anderson and sank a pull-up triple.
Davenport closed the half with a putback and a jumper from the wing that knotted things 22-22.
The second half started with Madison Hart turning a pair of steals into easy layups and then scoring again in transition before Reagann McVay gave the Lady Pioneers a 30-22 lead with 5:21 to play in the third quarter.
Bernard broke the streak by running the floor for a layup, and Anderson followed with a pair of free throws to close the gap to 30-26.
The quarter finished with Micah Hart hitting a trey and a two-point jumper from the top of the key to push Gibson County’s advantage to 37-28.
Evyn Cantrell then scored the first points of the fourth quarter to put North Greene in a 37-28 hole. It was the last field goal Gibson County made.
The Lady Huskies were undeterred by the deficit and reeled off 12 consecutive points. Anderson scored eight of those. She put the Lady Huskies on top for the first time with 5:05 to play. Sanders started the play with a steal on North Greene’s end of the floor and Anderson tapped it off the glass for a 38-37 advantage.
Steals by Savage and Bernard led to one free throw apiece from Davenport and Bernard for a 40-37 lead.
Over the final 3:23, Gibson County went 3-of-4 at the foul line, which set up Bernard to hit the game-winner.
North Greene will play Summerton in the semifinals on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Central Time. Summertown beat Clarkrange 37-34 in overtime on Wednesday.
North Greene 6 16 6 15 — 43
Gibson County 16 6 13 5 — 40
North Greene: Anderson 18, Davenport 8, Bernard 7, Savage 5, Sanders 5.
Gibson County: Mi. Hart 13, Ma. Hart 12, McVay 7, Cantrell 6, Carroll 2.