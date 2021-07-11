One inning made all the difference for the Greeneville Flyboys on Sunday night as they rallied late to get past the Danville Otterbots for an 8-1 victory.
Greeneville went 20 at bats between hits on Sunday, but found some magic in the sixth inning where it plated all eight runs on five hits, three walks and an error.
“I wish I had and answer for how that happened, but this team just has a bunch of grinders,” Greeneville manager Alan Regier said. “You can hit like we hit the first inning and come up with nothing, and then you hit like we did in the sixth and just keep dropping them in holes.
“Baseball can be funny that way. We were able to play the whole roster over the last two days, which was important. Now we go on the road for a while, which will be a challenge.”
Greeneville stays on top of the Appalachian League West Division with a 19-11 record, two games ahead of 17-13 Bristol. The Flyboys now begin an eight-day road trip, and will not return to Pioneer Park until July 20.
The decisive side started with Homer Bush Jr. and Grant Lashure leading off with consecutive walks. A double steal moved them up, and when Danville catcher Talmadge LeCroy threw the ball into centerfield on the play Bush went on to score the Flyboys’ first run of the night.
The played fired up Greeneville and Kyle Karros followed by sneaking a single through the forward-playing infield to score Lashure.
“We had top of the order up, and I knew we could make a run at them, Regier said. “I didn’t know it was going to be like that. Anytime Homer gets on base, with his speed, he’s a threat to make something happen. (Danville) had some miscommunications and our guys just kept grinding.”
That was all the offense Greeneville needed on Sunday, but it certainly was not done. Everyone in the batting order reached base safely in the sixth inning and the first eight to go to the plate went on to score.
Chris Williams put a double into centerfield on a ball that bounced awkwardly. Trevor Austin dropped a single in shallow center before Brett Anderson lined a two-RBI single up the middle. Jac Croom next sent a line drive to right filed that he stretched into a two-RBI double before the Otterbots were able to get out of the inning.
Greeneville finished the contest with six hits from six different batters with Croom and Williams each earning doubles. Williams, Anderson and Croom each had two RBIs.
Greeneville’s lone hit outside the sixth inning came from Bush while leading off the bottom of the first inning.
Danville’s run came in the fourth inning. Carter Sanford got things going with a single to left field. A hit batter moved him to second and Caleb Cali knocked Sanford in when his ground-rule double got pinned under the padding in the left-field corner.
Danville third-base coach Ed Fulton was quickly ejected on the play when he tried to explain to the umpire why he thought the play should have stayed live, potentially scoring a second run. In the sixth inning Danville’s Joel Sarver was ejected for jeering the umpires from the bullpen.
On the mound knuckleballer Sam Peddycord earned the win in relief for Greeneville. In two innings he struck out two, walked one and allowed no hits.
Luke Russo started the game and gave up four hits in four innings with two strikeouts and one run allowed.
Mason Turner tossed the final inning with one strikeout and no hits allowed.
Jake Adams took the loss for Danville. He faced six batters in the sixth inning without recording an out. He walked three and allowed two hits with six runs counted against him.
SATURDAY GREENEVILLE 13, DANVILLE 5
Despite trailing early, the Flyboys recorded a victory on the strength of a six-run fifth inning at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville scored 11 of its 13 runs on the night between the third and fifth innings and sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Danville bullpen. Kyle Karros connected on his first home run of the season for the Flyboys while playing in his third game with the team.
The Flyboys had a pair of chances to get on the scoreboard first against the Otterbots as Greeneville stranded four runners on base through the opening two innings of play. Danville would take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning as a sacrifice fly allowed a runner from third to score.
Karros and Jonathan Hogart delivered back-to-back hits to open the bottom of the third inning as Greeneville would knot the score 1-1 following a fielder’s choice groundout from Emanuel Dean. The Flyboys gained a 2-1 advantage as Eddie Micheletti plated Hogart with a sacrifice fly to left field.
The Otterbots rallied to level the score 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning following a solo home run from AJ Fritz. Greeneville helped its cause in the bottom of the inning by scoring a trio of runs to make it 5-2. Hogart highlighted the frame with a double that allowed a pair of runs to score for the Flyboys.
Trevor Austin added to Greeneville’s advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run single that made it 7-3 in favor of the Flyboys. Following a fielder’s choice off the bat of Homer Bush, Jr., which allowed a run to score, Karros connected on a home run that would soar over the wall in left field to give Greeneville an 11-3 lead.
Greeneville added some additional insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Austin laced a triple that allowed Darius Perry to score and make it 12-4. Austin would then score as Bush, Jr. legged out an infield single to make it 13-4. Danville closed the scoring with a run in the top of the ninth inning.
Cal Lambert tossed the final two innings on the mound for Greeneville, while starter Will Saxton improved to 3-0 on the season after allowing three runs through five innings of work. Saxton scattered six hits and fanned six batters in the contest, while John Day worked a scoreless seventh inning for the Flyboys.
Karros finished the night with a pair of hits and four runs batted in for Greeneville, while Austin added a pair of hits, three runs scored, and three RBIs for the Flyboys. Bush, Jr. tallied three hits and two RBI in the leadoff spot for Greeneville.