AFTON — Coming into Friday’s second round TSSAA playoff game, Chuckey-Doak and Gatlinburg-Pittman had established themselves as two of the most prolific offenses in the state in 3-A football.
They both lived up to the billing once more.
The Black Knights and Highlanders combined for more than 1,000 total yards, but it was the visitors from Sevier County who were able to find the end zone a couple more times than the home team in a 47-34 victory.
G-P moves on to the next round to face Alcoa, while the most successful season in school history for the Black Knights comes to an end at 10-2.
“It’s hard to reflect right now but we will take some time and we will look back at it and move forward and see where we can continue to develop and move forward,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said.
Cadin Tullock sprayed the ball all over the field for Chuckey-Doak as he finished the game 14-of-29 for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
Austin Norris was his favorite target as he hauled in five catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns and Brock Rush was close behind with 151 receiving yards and two scores.
Isaiah Treadway had the fifth TD reception from Tullock on the night.
The Highlanders kept feeding the ball to Teagan Avera and he knew exactly what to do with it as he ran 52 times for 329 yards and found the end zone five times.
Brady Hammonds had a big night as well as he was 14-of-23 through the air for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Carlos Orr had 148 receiving yards and Whittman Whaley caught eight passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
The Highlanders (11-1) took advantage of third down opportunities as they were 10-of-17 and added 5-of-7 on fourth down conversions to the mix. Chuckey-Doak wasn’t as lucky as they were only 2-of-7 on third down tries and didn’t convert either of their two fourth down attempts. The Highlander defense held the Black Knights to only 57 rushing yards, led by Brasen Murvin’s 42 yards.
“They are well coached and didn’t make many mistakes, we just couldn’t get them on the ground sometimes,” Kuykendall said. “The breaks went their way and we didn’t and sometimes that’s the way it goes.”
The Black Knights’ boss was pleased with the way his signal-caller managed the game. “We knew we had to take shots and try to make things happen in the air.”
G-P scored twice in the opening quarter on one-yard TD runs by Avera before Tullock went bombs away to Rush for an 86-yard touchdown.
After Whaley hauled in a 33-yard score for the Highlanders, Morris answered with a 24-yard TD reception of his own to make it 21-12 at the half.
Avera was in from 26 yards out midway through the third quarter but once again, the home team answered as Treadway caught a 14-yard touch down and Murvin was in for the conversion to cut the G-P lead to 28-20.
Avera was hard to stop in the fourth quarter as he scored a 1-yarder for the third time on the night and Whaley extended the lead further for G-P with an eight-yard touchdown.
It took less than a minute for the Black Knights to answer and Tullock found Morris wide open for an 80-yard TD.
After Avera scored for the fifth time on the night, Tullock hooked up with Rush for a 30-yard score to produce he 47-34 final tally.