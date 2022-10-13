AFTON — If last year’s meeting taught Chuckey-Doak anything, it’s that win-loss records don’t matter against Claiborne.
Not until the fourth quarter did the Black Knights finally put away a Claiborne team which finished 1-8, winning 39-20. Of course, Claiborne’s most recent trip to Lower Afton should serve as motivation enough, as the 2020 Bulldogs beat Chuckey-Doak 37-6 to win the conference title.
Friday will mark Chuckey-Doak’s first home game since Aug. 26, a 49-7 win over Happy Valley. The seventh-ranked Black Knights (6-1, 2-0 Region 1-3A) are riding their first-ever six-game winning streak, needing one more conference win to guarantee a home playoff game.
“We’re not Alabama; we're not overlooking anybody,” Black Knights coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “We’ve got to continue the things that got us in the position we’re in. (Claiborne’s) record may not reflect it, but they’re a good ball club.”
A 22-21 home loss to Johnson County likely eliminated the Bulldogs (2-5, 0-3) from playoff contention. But Claiborne’s frustration began long before that.
Following a 38-12 win at Union County in Week 1, head coach Nathan Medlin was dismissed midweek for undisclosed reasons leading up to the Bulldogs’ region opener at West Greene. The Buffaloes won 28-12 before Medlin, who'd kept his teaching duties, was reinstated at Claiborne, at minimum through the end of this season.
“It just shows you the guy he is and his character,” Kuykendall said of Medlin’s decision to stay with the Bulldogs.
After putting up 35 points at Northview Academy, Claiborne went down fighting at Unicoi County 35-20. After a 36-28 win at Thomas Walker (Va.), the Bulldogs have since lost at home to Johnson County and Unaka (34-8).
Junior quarterback Zay Gerrells runs Claiborne’s split-back veer offense, which lost junior running backs Austin Murrell and Josh Bolton to injury against Johnson County. Gerrells and Murrell both ran for touchdowns against the Longhorns to build a 21-0 lead before Johnson County rallied.
Cole Jones, Jake Smith, Ryan Olson and Aden Roark all saw time at running back against Unaka, while junior tight end Landen Poore has been Gerrells’ top target.
“It hits so quick, and that’s what gives the defenses trouble,” Kuykendall said. "We had trouble stopping them last year. They had us on the ropes the whole time. We have to come prepared and make sure we’re doing everything we can to be successful.”
With Bolton out, junior Jaris Bunch and sophomore Tyler Sharp lead the linebacking corps of Claiborne’s 4-4 defense.
MIDDLE SCHOOL RECOGNITION
The Black Knights will honor the 2022 Chuckey-Doak Middle School football team, which recently competed in the TMSAA Area 1 playoffs, Friday night.
Not only will the middle school team be honored at halftime, but Kuykendall indicated they’ll get to accompany the high school Black Knights when they run onto the field. Middle school players wearing their jerseys will be admitted free.
Friday’s kickoff from Lower Afton is set for 7:30 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Brasen Murvin
|118
|884
|15
|Will Garber
|13
|104
|2
|Rio Little
|6
|85
|1
|Brock Rush
|4
|47
|1
|Cadin Tullock
|14
|35
|1
|Dillon Shelton
|5
|29
|Josh Guy
|3
|23
|Cayden Masters
|2
|23
|Nicholas Palazzo
|2
|21
|Billy Hahnlen
|1
|6
|Austin Smith
|1
|6
|James Seidl
|1
|5
|Trinity Vanheel
|1
|5
|TEAM
|1
|0
|TOTALS
|172
|1,273
|20
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Cadin Tullock
|73
|126
|1,376
|16
|5
|TOTALS
|73
|126
|1,376
|16
|5
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Isaiah Treadway
|11
|327
|2
|Brock Rush
|21
|280
|3
|Rio Little
|11
|260
|3
|Austin Morris
|12
|260
|5
|Brasen Murvin
|13
|179
|2
|Josh Guy
|4
|64
|1
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|TOTALS
|73
|1,376
|16
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Brasen Murvin
|17
|0
|1
|0
|104
|Brock Rush
|6
|0
|1
|0
|38
|Austin Morris
|5
|0
|1
|0
|32
|Rio Little
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Isaiah Treadway
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Marco Rojas
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|Ethan Wagers
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|Will Garber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Josh Guy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cadin Tullock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Alex Dimas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|40
|29
|3
|0
|275