Chuckey-Doak and Greeneville split bowling matches at Olympia Lanes on Monday with the Black Knights notching a 13-10 win and the Lady Greene Devils picking up a 16-7 victory.
In boys, Daniel Worley (211), Colton McGee (202) and Alec Jones (177) set the tone early for the Black Knights as they jumped to a 6-2 lead. Jayden Key (177), Grant Litchfield (170) and Jose Dixon (155) helped keep the Greene Devils in tow.
Leading by 199 pins, Chuckey-Doak took the first Baker game 152-99 to stretch its advantage to 8-2. Greeneville took the next two 147-128 and 193-121 to cut the deficit to 8-6.
The teams split the final two games with Chuckey-Doak taking game four 168-162 and Greeneville taking the final one 145-144, knotting the score 10-10, after the two bonus points went the Greene Devils’ way (746-713).
The final three points pushed the Black Knights to the 13-10 win by a final margin of 1713-1547.
Chuckey-Doak improves to 1-5, while Greeneville falls to 2-7.
In girls, Chuckey-Doak and Greeneville split the individual points, while the Lady Devils grabbed a 5-3 advantage 691-587. Bethanie Bryant (143), Ariana Powell (139) and Isabella Marante (121) led Greeneville, while Sadie Fortner (125) and Ava Pincombe (115) paced Chuckey-Doak.
During the Baker games, the teams alternated victories over the five-game set with the Lady Devils taking the first (95-87), third (179-124) and fifth (148-101). The Lady Knights stayed close by taking the second (140-114) and the fourth (109-87).
In the end, Greeneville pulled away for the 16-7 win to improve to 2-7. Chuckey-Doak falls to 1-5.
Chuckey-Doak will travel to Cherokee on Tuesday. Greeneville is off until the day before Thanksgiving when they will host Sevier County in a non-conference match.