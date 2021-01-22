The Chuckey-Doak boys built a lead in the third quarter, watched it disappear in the fourth quarter and then dug deep to pull out an overtime win over Claiborne on Friday night.
The Knights watched their seven-point lead trickle away over the final eight minutes of regulation, and then saw Claiborne go in front in the extra period, but they regrouped to finish with a 60-57 win over their District 2-2A foe.
“What a game,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said breathlessly after Friday’s contest. “All I thought about was last year’s district tournament game where we had a lead and let Claiborne take it from us. You saw it unfolding again tonight, but the these boys showed resilience. They stepped up and kept fighting, and sure enough they got the win.”
The second half started with Claiborne holding a 27-24 advantage, but early in the third quarter the Knights found some opportunities to run the floor and reeled off 12 unanswered points to take a 36-29 lead with 5:15 left in the period.
Post players Eli Beddingfield and Hayden Anderson each scored four points in the run.
Claiborne came back to close the gap to 37-35 on a finger roll by Zack Bailey, but in 1:42 Chuckey-Doak was back in front 42-35 after a transition layup by Cadin Tullock.
The teams went to the fourth quarter with Chuckey-Doak leading 44-37.
Claiborne gradually chipped away at the lead in the fourth quarter and with 2:58 left a driving layup by Landon Wilson closed the gap to 48-46.
Bailey made it 50-49 on a triple from the corner with 2:13 to play.
Wilson then tied things 51-51 with 17 seconds left when he knocked down a jumper from the wing.
Chuckey-Doak had a chance at the buzzer, but Tyler Ramsey’s tip-in attempt rimmed out to send the game to overtime.
Claiborne’s Seth Morelock began the overtime period by converting four free throw attempts to give the Bulldogs a 57-54 lead.
Kameron Yost answered with two tough baskets in the lane that gave the Black Knights a 59-57 advantage with 21 seconds left in the overtime period. Ramsey sank a free toss with one second left for the final margin.
Yost led Chuckey-Doak with 19 points.
“Kameron made some big baskets late, and he really played well tonight,” Broyles said. “Sometimes we have to reel him in, but tonight was one of the best games he has played.”
Claiborne played in front most of the first quarter with Levi Peoples and Bailey each hitting from deep and Morelock dropping in seven points. Yost led Chuckey-Doak with five points in the period, but the Bulldogs took a 17-11 lead.
In the second quarter, Ramsey was able to tie the game 21-21 when he sank a triple from the right wing.
Ramsey then pulled the Knights within 26-24 when he took a feed from Christian Derry on the block and ripped another long one through the net.
Claiborne led 27-24 at halftime.
Anderson also finished the night in double figures for Chuckey-Doak with 10 points.
Wilson and Morelock each scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.
Chuckey-Doak 11 13 18 7 9 — 60
Claiborne 17 10 10 14 6 — 57
Chuckey-Doak: Yost 19, Anderson 10, Tullock 9, Ramsey 8, Derry 5, Beddingfield 4, Treadway 2, Cox 2.
Claiborne: Morelock 16, Wilson 16, Cupp 9, Bailey 8, Peoples 3, Smith 2, Myatt 2, Hicks 1.
GIRLS Claiborne 56 Chuckey-Doak 35
Chuckey-Doak’s offense struggled to find scoring opportunities in the second half on Friday night, and watched Claiborne pull away from what had been a close game.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to build a 9-2 lead early in the first quarter. Chuckey-Doak’s Taliah Johnson scored four seconds after the Lady Knights won the tip, but then Hannah Fugate knocked down a triple for Claiborne before Hailey Sexton and Macie Sumner followed with three-point plays.
Chuckey-Doak was able to close the quarter strong with Hayleigh Hensley laying a trio of shots off the glass While Johnson took a steal the length of the floor, but Claiborne went to the second quarter leading 17-14.
Chuckey-Doak’s Earendia Davis scored the first points of the second quarter to put the Lady Knights on top 18-17, but the final six minutes of the first half were played at the free-throw stripe.
The teams combined to commit 18 fouls in the second quarter and made 17 trips to the foul stripe. Claiborne was 8-of-19 at the line in the quarter while Chuckey-Doak went 4-of-12.
The first half closed with Fugate making a layup through contact with one second left. She missed the free toss, but put back her own shot at the buzzer for a 30-22 Claiborne lead at the break.
Chuckey-Doak’s offense struggled coming out of halftime and the Lady Knights only managed to score three points in the third quarter.
That allowed Claiborne to gradually pull away. Two free throws by Emma Myatt gave the Lady Bulldogs a 34-23 advantage with 5:50 left in the third quarter. Myatt pushed the lead to 20 points at 44-24 when she laid a bucket off the glass. The third quarter ended with Claiborne leading 46-25.
Chuckey-Doak’s offensive woes continued into the fourth quarter. The Lady Knights were able to score 10 points in the period, but only managed one field goal. Because of that the Lady Bulldogs were able to maintain their lead.
Johnson and Hensley each scored 10 points for Chuckey-Doak. Myatt led Claiborne with 12 points.
Chuckey-Doak 14 8 3 10 — 35
Claiborne 17 13 16 10 — 56
Chuckey-Doak: Johnson 10, Hensley 10, Davis 8, H. Roberts 3, Taylor 2.
Claiborne: Myatt 12, Sumner 11, Fugate 11, Sexton 7, Cowell 5, Presnell 3, Bussell 3.