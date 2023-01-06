PREP BASKETBALL Black Knights Pull Away From Cherokee Jan 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 012622 CDHS LOGO 012622 CDHS LOGO 012622 CDHS LOGO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — Cadin Tullock scored a game-high 24 points – 12 in each half – to lead the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights to a 67-50 non-district win at Cherokee on Friday night.Chuckey-Doak led 13-10 after one quarter and 30-26 at halftime. The Knights outscored Cherokee 17-6 in the third quarter for a 47-32 lead going to the fourth.Christian Derry added 13 points for Chuckey-Doak, while Dillon Shelton finished had 10 and Isaiah Treadway had eight.Elisha Jones led Cherokee with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Bryce Elliott added 10 points and Will Price finished with nine.Chuckey-Doak plays at Johnson County on Tuesday. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chuckey-doak Black Knights Cadin Tullock Cherokee Sport Quarter Win Halftime Point Isaiah Treadway Will Price Bryce Elliott Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main Family Of Missing Teen Seeks The Public's Help Teenager Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charges County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold