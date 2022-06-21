ROGERSVILLE — Chuckey-Doak’s offense will log noticeably more air miles in 2022.
With a senior 1,000-yard passer back at quarterback, and a receiving corps loaded with upperclassmen — not to mention 1,000-yard rusher Brasen Murvin — the Black Knights have plenty of options.
Cadin Tullock, who threw for 1,225 yards and 12 touchdowns his junior year, will take snaps again after the dead period June 27-July 10. But with junior Nick Palazzo at the controls, Chuckey-Doak looked every bit as explosive in Tuesday’s 7-on-7 at Cherokee High School.
The younger brother of record-setting quarterback Matthew Palazzo, Nick hit 19-of-30 passes through his first three series with eight touchdowns.
Each drive started at the opponent’s 40-yard line, with each team getting 10 plays a possession. And while Palazzo started out throwing mainly short routes, he started throwing deeper routes with each series.
Isaiah Treadway caught a touchdown in each of the first three drives by Chuckey-Doak’s first team offense. The Black Knights’ top returning receiver after a 13-catch, 271-yard sophomore year, Treadway scored on a sliding catch from 15 yards and a pair of short post patterns.
Austin Morris caught two touchdowns on Chuckey-Doak’s third possession, both over the shoulder against man coverage.
“Those guys have been working hard all summer,” first-year Black Knights coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “I think it’s just maturation … they’re guys who have been in the system a while.”
Oh, and both of them intercepted two passes on defense, with senior linebacker Rio Little picking off another.
Palazzo drove the Black Knights to the end zone in five plays their first possession, tossing a 10-yard fade to Brock Rush for his third catch of the opening drive.
Will Garber took a short Palazzo pass 40 yards immediately after Treadway’s second touchdown, which Morris had set up with a 30-yard go route.
Palazzo went deep to start his third series at quarterback, hitting Josh Guy down the middle for his fifth scoring toss.
And Nick wasn’t the only Palazzo to find pay dirt through the air. Freshman Ben Palazzo hit Xavier Hernandez on a deep post for the second string. Peyton Hilton, another freshman, also took snaps with the second unit.
“Credit to Coach (Chris) Slone and Coach (Matt) Smith. They’ve working with those guys day in day out,” Kuykendall said. “They’re learning the offense, trying to take command of that. They’re all progressing how we want them to progress.”
UP NEXT
The Black Knights travel to Cherokee again Wednesday night along with Sullivan East and Grainger. Due to the heat index, start time has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m.