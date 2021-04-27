MOSHEIM — Chuckey-Doak got everybody involved in the offense on Monday evening in a 16-1 win over West Greene.
The Black Knights got hits from seven players and eight players scored.
“When we focus on just getting base hits, we are a lot better as a team,” Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett said. “We’re adjusting to that slowly but surely, and we are coming back where we need to be. I think by the time we get to the postseason we’ll be in pretty good shape, but right now our focus has to be coming back and beating (West Greene) tomorrow night.”
On the mound, Matthew Palazzo was sharp for the Black Knights. He went all six innings with six strikeouts, no walks and five hits allowed.
“Matthew pitched a good game tonight,” Willett said. “Matthew was consistent tonight. He was locating the ball well. He kept it in the zone and gave them a lot of trouble.”
Monday’s scoring started in the top of the first inning with some help from the Buffaloes. Jaylen Willett, and Connor Lamons were walked and Cadin Tullock was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Wade Fletcher then smacked a line drive into left field to put Chuckey-Doak in front 2-0.
In the third inning that lead grew to 3-0. Fletcher was walked and then stole second before taking third on a passed ball. Dillon Shelton then launched a two-out double deep into the left-center gap to score Feltcher.
The fourth inning began with Willett putting a line drive into centerfield and Lamons laying down a bunt single. Tullock knocked in Willet with a line drive to left field and Lamons scored a sacrifice flay by Hunter Ball. Tullock pushed the score to 6-0 when he scored on a wild pitch.
West Greene’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kenton Cobble started things with a double to left field. Allen Vaughn moved him over by hitting into an error, and Cobble scored when Mason McCamey hit a line drive to left field.
Chuckey-Doak pushed across two more runs in the fifth inning to stretch the lead to 8-1. Palazzo was hit by a pitch and a passed ball that West Greene catcher Maddox Garber could not locate allowed him to reach third base. Willett then put a line drive over the second baseman to drive in Palazzo.
Two more wild pitches put Willett on third and a sacrifice fly by Lamons scored him.
Things blew open in the sixth inning as Chuckey-Doak pushed across eight more runs. Cole Lamons led off the inning with a walk and Shelton followed with a single up the middle. Daytyn Bowman reached on an error to score the first run and Shelton scored on a balk. Willett put an RBI double into left field and Tullock sent an RBI single the same direction.
The final four runs crossed on a pair of wild pitches, a passed-ball third strike and a hit batter.
As a team, Chuckey-Doak produced 12 hits. Willett led the way from his leadoff spot by going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Tullock went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Shelton was 2-for-4 with a double.
McCamey took the loss for West Greene. In 3⅔ innings, he gave up five hits, with five walks and one strikeout.
Trey Tweed threw the next two 1⅔ innings. He struck out three, walked one and gave up six hits.
Jaden Gregg faced three batters with two walks and one hit allowed.
Bailey McIntyre threw the final ⅔ of an inning with one strikeout, two hit batters and no hits allowed.
In total, 14 Black Knights earned free passes to the base path with eight walks, five hit batters and one passed-ball third strike.
Cobble led West Greene’s bats, going 2-for-3 with a double. Keith Valentine, Vaughn and McCamey also earned hits.