Cosby gave third-ranked Chuckey-Doak fits from the perimeter Saturday.
But the Black Knights rallied in the fourth quarter and iced the game from the free throw line in a 67-51 win.
As a team, Chuckey-Doak (19-3) made 13-of-18 free throws in the fourth quarter. Cadin Tullock and Isaiah Treadway combined for nine of them.
Christian Derry led the Black Knights with 20 points, 11 in the first half including a 3-pointer. He and Treadway both made three field goals in the third quarter.
Treadway finished with 14 points, Tullock had 11 and Ethan Grindstaff added 10. Tullock and Grindstaff both hit from 3-point range once. Luke Myers scored six, Dillon Shelton four and Brasen Murvin two to round out the scoring.
Leading 10-6 entering the second quarter, the Black Knights fell behind 31-23 at the half but pulled within 46-45 before the fourth.
Cosby (10-9), which had won six straight games, made 12 triples in the game, but just one in the fourth quarter.
Peyton Raines had four in the first half, before Jayston Fine and Cruz Coggins both had three in the second half.
Raines and O’Dell both scored a team-high 14 points, and Fine had 12 for the Eagles.
LADY KNIGHTS PULL AWAY
Chuckey-Doak finally separated itself from the determined Lady Eagles in the third quarter. And the Lady Black Knights further solidified the victory by allowing just one field goal in the fourth, defeating Cosby 65-36 Saturday.
Kennedy Brown, Faith Yokley and Tavyn Southerland all scored two baskets with Saniah Atchison draining her second 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Black Knights (12-11) trailed 14-11 after one quarter but took a 27-19 lead to the locker room. Chuckey-Doak led 43-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Brown scored 16 points and Yokley had 12 to lead Chuckey-Doak. Southerland finished with nine points, Taliah Johnson had eight and Atchison six. Hayleigh Taylor, Adyson Ripley and Hayleigh Hensley each had four, with Courtnee Jones scoring two.
Shylee Shelton led Cosby (11-10) with a game-high 18 points.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak travels to district rival Happy Valley Tuesday.