The Chuckey-Doak boys are still looking to clean a lot of things up, but on Friday night they were able grind out a tough win over Cumberland Gap to improve to 3-0 in District 2-2A play.
Points were hard to find at times, but the Black Knights made the right adjustments while playing tough defense to capture a 51-48 win.
“There is so much to clean up still,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said. “We haven’t practiced enough or played enough to understand these late-game situations, and we have to play until the horn blows. But we’re 3-0 in the district, and that’s good. I’m really happy for these boys, but we know it gets a lot tougher on Tuesday when Grainger comes in here.”
The first quarter was not pretty by any means with both team throwing up bricks and trading turnovers on the way to a 6-6 tie after eight minutes of play.
Cadin Tullock scored four in the period for Chuckey-Doak and Cumberland Gap’s Jake Templin put in four points as well.
The offense picked up in the second quarter with Tyler Ramsey starting the period with a jumper from the wing for the Knights.
Chuckey-Doak played from in front for most of the period and took its biggest lead at 20-15 when Ramsey came around a screen and nailed a straight-away triple with 3:20 left before halftime.
Ramsey provided a crucial offensive outburst in the quarter with 10 points and finished the night with 23 points for the Black Knights.
“Tyler’s scoring was the difference in the game. We don’t win this one without him,” Broyles said.
Cumberland Gap closed the quarter on a 6-1 run in which Dylan Ellison put in a pair of breakaway layups to tie things 21-21.
Cumberland Gap took a 26-25 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter when Jaden Schertz made one at the foul line.
Chuckey-Doak then went on a 10-0 run to go in front 35-26. Kameron Yost led the way in the run with a pair of tough layups and a triple from the left wing.
“Kameron got in there and posted up twice. He can take his man off the dribble too, but when you are a guard that can post up another guard that makes a big difference. That’s an asset,” Broyles said.
Schertz followed with four straight points for the Panthers, but with .4 seconds left in the quarter Ramsey took a feed from Tullock and rolled in a reverse layup while being fouled. His charity shot put the Black Knights in front 38-30.
Cumberland Gap chipped away at the lead in the fourth quarter. With 1:49 left, Logan Daniels came off the bench and sank a corner trey to close the gap to 45-41.
Daniels then converted a three-point play to cut Chuckey-Doak’s lead to 47-44.
With 1:05 left, Tullock found Yost for a backdoor layup that gave the Knights a little cushion at 49-44.
The Panthers got the ball back with 38 seconds left and Schertz ran the floor for a breakaway layup that got Cumberland Gap within one possession again at 49-46.
An intentional foul kept the ball with the Black Knights and they were able to run out the clock for the 51-48 win.
Yost added 15 for the Knights.
Chuckey-Doak 6 15 17 13 — 51
Cumberland Gap 6 15 9 18 — 48
Chuckey-Doak: Ramsey 23, Yost 15, Tullock 7, Vazquez 3, Cox 1, Derry 1, Anderson 1.
Cumberland Gap: Lawson 12, Templin 9, Schertz 7, Daniels 6, Ellison 6, Crockett 4.
GIRLS Cumberland Gap 59 Chuckey-Doak 35
The Chuckey-Doak girls could not handle a larger Cumberland Gap squad.
The Lady Knights were slow out of the gate, struggling to get anything going on offense while often turning it over before they could get into an offensive set.
With 3:27 left in opening period, the Lady Knights trailed 10-2 after Cumberland Gap center Abigail Garner put in five points.
The Lady Panthers led 17-4 on a three-point play from Emrey Glover. Chuckey-Doak’s Hayleigh Taylor then beat the buzzer to close the quarter with the Lady Knights trailing 17-6.
Chuckey-Doak was able to keep pace early in the second quarter by going 4-of-7 at the foul line, but Gap’s Garner was able to hit from deep while Glover converted a pair of turnovers into easy baskets the other way for a 28-12 lead.
The Lady Panthers closed the first half on a 10-2 run to go into halftime leading 38-16.
Over the final 3:35 of the third quarter, Cumberland Gap made its way to the foul line for eight attempts and connected on all eight to stretch its lead to 52-26.
In the fourth quarter, Chuckey-Doak’s Earendia Davis put in five of her game-high 15 points, but the Lady Knights could not get enough going to put a dent in the lead.
Garner and Glover both scored 13 points for the Lady Panthers.
Chuckey-Doak 6 10 10 9 — 35
Cumberland Gap 17 21 14 7 — 59
Chuckey-Doak: Davis 15, Johnson 8, H Roberts 4, B. Roberts 2, Malone 2, Taylor 2, Hensley 1,Lowe 1.
Cumberland Gap: Glover 13 Garner 13, Kerns 8, Hickley 6, Cole 5, K. Fulty 5, A. Fulty 3, Foster 2, Nash 2, Brock 2.