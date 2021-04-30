The winds were blowing hard on Thursday night at Chuckey-Doak, and those gusts were the difference as the Black Knights took on Pigeon Forge.
Both teams scored three goals while playing with the wind at their backs, while offense was hard to find while playing into the breeze, and the match finished in a 3-3 tie.
“Both teams playing with the wind scored three goals. It was an obvious advantage,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said. “But I think it was more about energy. They came out and scored quickly in the second half. You could see it energized them, and it took some energy out of us.
“In the first half, though, everything we have been working on over the last couple of weeks kind of came together. I was very glad to see that.”
The Black Knights got the scoring started early as Ethan Grindstaff sank the first shot Chuckey-Doak sent at the goal in the fifth minute.
Stephen Cedillo started the play with a free kick from the midfield. Grindstaff received the ball, took a couple of touches before firing from the top of the 18-yard box and slipping his shot inside the right post.
It was important for Chuckey-Doak to score early on Friday after the Black Knights had managed just one goal in their three previous matches.
“It felt good to get one, and that first one is always the hardest to get,” Braithwaite said. “It’s been a while since we have scored. So it was nice to get that goal quickly to settle things in.”
In the 29th minute, Chuckey-Doak pushed its lead to 2-0. The Black Knights were awarded a penalty kick after Marco Rojas was taken to the ground in the box. Ethan Wagers took the shot and sent it to the lower left corner of the frame.
In the 37th minute, Roberto Vazquez did it all by himself as the lead moved to 3-0. Vazquez took possession from 40 yards away and went straight up the middle. The Tigers threw a handful of defenders at him, but none of their bumps or stabs made a difference.
As Vazquez made it past the last defender, he got a shot off from 8 yards before the keeper took him off his feet. The dive was too late and Vazquez’s shot stretched the back of the net.
“Roberto never quits and he always gives 100 percent,” Braithwaite said. “You saw that pay off with a goal. Now I would prefer he not dribble the 10 times through traffic, but in that instance it worked and he made a big play.”
Chuckey-Doak controlled possession and dominated the first half, but as the teams switched ends the Black Knights could get nothing going into the wind over the final 40 minutes.
The blustery conditions made long passes difficult to read, which made flipping the field nearly impossible. It was the same struggle Pigeon Forge had to deal with in the first half.
The Tigers found the back of the net for the first time in the 45th minute. They were award a free kick from just outside the top of the box and Edy Juarez hit a screamer on the ground and into the net for the score.
Two minutes later, Juarez struck again and snuck a 20-yard shot just under the crossbar to close the gap to 3-2.
The Tigers brought a furious offensive attack in the second half and kept sending shots at the Black Knights’ defense. Pigeon Forge attempted 24 shots in the second half and Chuckey-Doak keeper Bryann Zapata made eight saves on those.
The Tigers found the equalizer in the 72nd minute when Erik Hernandez took in a pass at the right side of the 18-yard box. He quickly turned and let his shot fly through traffic to knot things 3-3.
Chuckey-Doak managed three of its four second-half shots in the final 10 minutes, but the Black Knights were unable to land any.