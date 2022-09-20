Tanna Bookhamer is peaking at the right time of year – again.
On Tuesday, she celebrated senior night with a hat trick at Fox Field, leading Greeneville to a 7-1 triumph over Elizabethton.
Between Bookhamer, fellow senior Anne Marie Konieczny and junior Anna Shaw, the Lady Devils (6-7, 4-0 District 1-2A) have their share of options on the attack.
Bookhamer assisted Greeneville’s first goal before scoring twice in the opening half, first coming when Shaw crossed to her on the left side of the box. Bookhamer went low and away for the tap-in and the 2-0 lead.
Shaw set up the next goal as well, dispossessing the Lady Cyclones (5-7-1, 3-2) and finding Bookhamer, who then tucked the shot inside the near post for a 3-0 lead in the 24th.
Bookhamer’s 8-yard finish in the 43rd minute made it 7-0 before Greeneville began substituting freely.
“Last year, Tanna came on really strong this time of year too,” Lady Devils coach Jerry Graham said. “Her runs are really good, and she’s working really well up top with Anne Marie and Anna Shaw. Their communication and their play off the ball, very unselfish … tonight it was her night.”
Konieczny began Greeneville’s scoring in the fifth minute. After receiving Bookhamer’s pass, Konieczny sent a 10-yard blast into the lower left 90.
Shaw added two goals in a four-minute stretch to give Greeneville a commanding 5-0 lead at the half. After her breakaway finish in the 29th, Shaw struck again in the 33rd. Her 25-yard shot from the left side of the pitch sailed into the right 90.
Greeneville’s fast start pleased Graham, as the Lady Devils were playing their fourth match in six days following the Bearden Invitational.
“We really only had one day of rest, so I’m sure they were still feeling fatigue after that first 10 or 15 minutes,” Graham said. “Good to see them play with that energy and that spirit.”
Kendyl Foshie kept it going after intermission, finishing from 8 yards to make it 6-0.
Mary Brooks, filling in at goalkeeper while Lily Evatt recovered from a minor injury, made four second-half saves and five total. Elizabethton managed just one shot in the first half against the senior-loaded back line of Chloe Treadway, Allison Jones, Allie Renner and Molly Hartman.
“Felt like all of our seniors did a really good job,” Graham said. “Their play has gotten really good here of late, been stepping and covering for each other.”
Greeneville took 22 first-half shots and finished with 33 total, of which 23 came on goal.
Morgan Heaton finished with 16 saves for Elizabethton, which erased the shutout on Izzy Lewis’ 18-yard shot in the 69th.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils travel to Knoxville Catholic on Thursday.