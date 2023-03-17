The Greeneville Flyboys announced Howie Boxley as their broadcaster for the 2023 season on Friday.
Boxley will serve as the media relations broadcaster for the upcoming summer season and will broadcast all Flyboys games, both home and away.
Boxley is a senior at the University of Alabama where he is pursuing a degree in news media with a minor in psychology and a concentration in sports media.
Boxley’s time at Alabama has allowed him to receive a multitude of experiences in the sports field, including writing, broadcasting and covering games.
Boxley has spent the past two summers broadcasting summer collegiate baseball for the Forest City Owls of the Coastal Plain League in 2021 and the Mat-Su Miners of the Alaska Baseball League in 2022.
“Both of my experiences in summer collegiate ball were one of a kind,” Boxley said. “Getting to cover teams and towns like these is a joy and passion of mine. Without the fans, the families and community members that come to the ballpark and support the team from afar, baseball wouldn’t exist. Bringing a broadcast that they can enjoy every night is my number one goal.”
Boxley has interned at local radio station Tide 100.9 in Tuscaloosa where he has covered several collegiate and local sports including baseball, basketball and football.
“We are very excited to have Howie joining us this season,” said Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart. “We aim to bring lively entertainment to those who cannot come to our games in person, and Howie is sure to be that voice this summer.”
Greeneville opens its season at Johnson City on June 6. The Flyboys’ home opener at Pioneer Park is slated for June 7 against Johnson City.