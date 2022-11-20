SNEEDVILLE — The defending District 1-2A champions don't appear to be slowing down.
Cadin Tullock scored 20 points in the second half, helping Chuckey-Doak take down Unicoi County 72-66 in the Hall of Fame tournament at Hancock County.
Tullock hit three 3-pointers and finished with 27 points. Christian Derry joined him in double figures with 12.
Ethan Grindstaff and Dillon Shelton scored eight points each, combining for 11 in the fourth quarter. Brasen Murvin scored five points, with four apiece coming from Brock Rush, Isaiah Treadway and Luke Myers.
The Black Knights (3-0) led 16-8 after one quarter, 31-26 at halftime and 47-36 going to the fourth.
Lucas Slagle led the Blue Devils with his 23 points. Grant Hensley, who made four 3s, and Jackson Simmons both had 16.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 58
HANCOCK COUNTY 51
Isaiah Treadway made three field goals and three foul shots in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the Black Knights fight past Hancock County.
Ethan Grindstaff went 7-of-8 at the charity stripe and finished with 12 points. Christian Derry had nine, Brock Rush seven and Cadin Tullock six. Luke Myers and Dillon Shelton added two apiece.
Chandler Ferguson had a game-high 26 for Hancock County, which pulled even at halftime 25-25 and led 38-37 going to the fourth quarter before Chuckey-Doak rallied.
NORTH GREENE 84
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN 68
BAILEYTON — Jason Britton joined the 1,000-point club Saturday afternoon, scoring 33 points to lead North Greene past Tri-Cities Christian Saturday.
The Huskies (3-1) led 24-13 after one quarter before building a 55-33 halftime cushion.
And of course, Britton buried a 3-pointer to achieve the milestone.
Luca May knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, with Sam English adding 10.
Seth Britton led the Eagles with 23 points
NORTH GREENE 66
J. FRANK WHITE 44
This one was never in doubt, as the Huskies led 20-4 after one quarter. The margin grew to 34-18 at the half and 52-31 after three.
Jason Britton scored 21 points, and Sam English 10 to lead North Greene's balanced scoring effort.
Adam Turley led the Knights with 26 points.
SULLIVAN EAST 60
SOUTH GREENE 55
BLUFF CITY — Andrew Thornburg’s double-double wasn’t quite enough for South Greene in Saturday’s Hall of Fame contest at Sullivan East.
Thornburg finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Rebels, who shot just 7-of-17 at the foul line.
Jase Roderick scored 10 points, while Zane Winter and T.J. Buckner both had eight. Conner Marshall and Cooper Kelley had seven apiece, and Hayden Birdwell three.
Kelley and Winter both hit from 3-point range twice, with Buckner and Thornburg each making one.
Drake Fisher hit three of Sullivan East’s seven 3-pointers and led the Patriots with 18 points. Masun Tate added 14, and Corbin Laisure 10.
TENNESSEE HIGH 79
SOUTH GREENE 66
BRISTOL — Creed Musick scored in double figures each of the first two quarters, helping Tennessee High hold off South Greene at Viking Hall.
Musick had 22 points at halftime including two 3-pointers, before adding eight in the third. Brandon Dufore scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half. Zander Phillips added 12 and Colin Brown 11.
South Greene (0-2) stayed even after one quarter 20-20, before the host Vikings took a 48-37 halftime lead and a 63-51 advantage to the fourth.
Cooper Kelley drained six 3-pointers, with two in the first quarter and three in the fourth, to lead South Greene with 22 points.
Jase Roderick finished with 19 points, 12 in the first half, while T.J. Buckner hit two 3s and finished with 10. Andrew Thornburg added nine, and Hayden Birdwell six.
TENNESSEE HIGH 78
WEST GREENE 75
BRISTOL — Brandon Dufore and Colin Brown combined for 16 fourth-quarter points to help Tennessee High win a thriller over visiting West Greene.
Dufore dropped 33 to lead the Vikings, following by Creed Musick with 19 and Brown with 18.
Ethan Turner led West Greene with his 29-point effort, scoring 11 field goals in the game.
Leyton Frye scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 26. Austin Wampler scored seven points, Braylon Rader six, Connor Campbell four and Braden McCamey three.
The Buffaloes led 21-19 after the first quarter and 45-36 at the half, before Tennessee High pulled even at 60 to end the third.
SULLIVAN EAST 75
WEST GREENE 64
BLUFF CITY — Three players scored in double figures to help Sullivan East jump ahead early and defeat West Greene.
The Patriots led 23-16 after one quarter and 45-33 at the half before taking a 65-53 lead to the fourth. Drake Fisher led East with 22 points, 17 in the second half, and Masun Tate scored all 14 of his points in the opening two quarters.
Leyton Frye scored four baskets in the both the first and third quarters, leading the Buffaloes with his game-high 26 points.
Ethan Turner scored 18, Connor Campbell had 13 including two 3-pointers, Mason McCamey five and Dawson Daniels two.
TENNESSEE HIGH 57
GREENEVILLE 47
BRISTOL — Still missing its football players after their TSSAA state quarterfinal run, Greeneville dropped Saturday's contest at Viking Hall.
Freshman Trey Thompson led the Greene Devils with 22 points.